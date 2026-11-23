At least two people from Gujarat were killed and more than 12 injured after a bus carrying around 50 pilgrims overturned near Madhuban in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Monday while returning from a visit to Parasnath, police said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle about a kilometre from Madhuban and first the bus rammed a tree before overturning into a roadside ditch, badly damaging its front portion. (HT photo/Special Arrangement) more less

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The pilgrims had visited Parasnath, one of the most revered Jain pilgrimage sites, and were staying at a temple in the area. They were travelling in a convoy of around eight to 10 buses, which left for Tatanagar railway station around 10pm. The pilgrims were scheduled to board a train to Gujarat.

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One of the buses met with the accident. The driver lost control of the vehicle about a kilometre from Madhuban and first the bus rammed a tree before overturning into a roadside ditch, badly damaging its front portion.

The deceased were identified as Babulal Vanshraj Jain and his wife, Badami Devi, both residents of Surat. The couple were reportedly seated in the front cabin of the bus when the accident occurred.

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{{^usCountry}} Local residents rushed to the spot and helped rescue passengers trapped inside the overturned vehicle. The injured were taken to the Pirtand health centre for treatment, while some were referred to other hospitals for advanced medical care. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Local residents rushed to the spot and helped rescue passengers trapped inside the overturned vehicle. The injured were taken to the Pirtand health centre for treatment, while some were referred to other hospitals for advanced medical care. {{/usCountry}}

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Police and local administration teams reached the accident site soon after receiving information and initiated rescue operations. The remaining pilgrims were assisted in continuing their journey.

Dumri sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Abid Khan said, “Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the crash. Fog and reduced visibility during the night are suspected to have contributed to the accident, though the exact cause is yet to be established.”