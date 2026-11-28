From tales of valour and the freedom struggle to the Mahagujarat Movement and the state’s future, Gujarat plans to pack its history and identity into a ₹900-crore museum at Ekta Nagar in Narmada district, complete with holograms, virtual reality and interactive displays.

The museum at Ekta Nagar in Narmada district will showcase Gujarat’s cultural heritage, tales of valour and contribution to India’s freedom struggle. more less

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The Gujarat Vandana Museum will feature seven galleries covering the state’s history, cultural heritage and development journey, according to a state government press release issued on Saturday.

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Ekta Nagar, formerly known as Kevadia, is home to the 182-metre Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Located near the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river, the town has emerged as a major tourist destination.

The museum, being developed under the guidance of chief minister Bhupendra Patel and deputy chief minister Harsh Sanghavi, will use holographic presentations, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mobile applications and interactive projections integrated with smartphones to offer visitors an immersive experience, the release said.

The seven galleries will be named Orientation Gallery, Auditorium, Gaurav Gallery, Bountiful Gallery, Utsav Gallery, Sculpture Gallery and Gujarat’s Future Gallery.

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{{^usCountry}} They will showcase Gujarat’s history, tales of valour, the contribution of Gujaratis to India’s freedom struggle and the Mahagujarat Movement, which led to the formation of the state in 1960. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They will showcase Gujarat’s history, tales of valour, the contribution of Gujaratis to India’s freedom struggle and the Mahagujarat Movement, which led to the formation of the state in 1960. {{/usCountry}}

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The state government has not provided details of the exhibits planned for individual galleries.

The project aims to promote Gujarat’s cultural heritage among domestic and international tourists and familiarise visitors with the state’s historical journey and development, the release said.