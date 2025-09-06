Gujarat tragedy: Video shows moment after ropeway mishap at Pavagadh Hill temple

A trolley carrying construction material for the Pavagadh ropeway collapsed in Gujarat's Pavagadh Hill Temple in Panchmahal district claiming six lives on Saturday. The cable wire of the cargo ropeway snapped, leading to the tragedy, according to a police official. Cranes and other rescue and relief equipment, along with police personnel, were at the site.(Video screengrabs/ X)

In the aftermath of the incident, visuals from the spot emerged, showing the collapsed ropeway carriage. Cranes and other rescue and relief equipment, along with police personnel, were at the site.

One of the videos shows the scene moments after the disaster, with the spot where the wire snapped visible, amid the inclement weather. The ropeway had been shut for public use since morning owing to severe weather conditions, PTI reported.

Superintendent of Police Haresh Dudhat said six people had lost their lives in the incident, while adding that police and fire brigade teams had reached the spot to undertake rescue and relief operations.

The temple, located at the hill top and dedicated to Goddess Kali, stands at a height of around 800 metres. Pilgrims either climbed 2000 steps to reach the temple, or used the cable cars.