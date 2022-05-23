Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi court completes hearing, reserves decision

The Varanasi district court on Monday completed hearing of arguments in the the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque case and reserved its decision until tomorrow. Distinct Judge AK Vishvesha heared a civil suit in the case.

Gyanvapi Mosque matter | Hearing of the arguments complete, Varanasi court reserves the decision until tomorrow. #UttarPradesh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 23, 2022

The hearing began in the court days after the Supreme Court said it would not interfere with the Gyanvapi mosque survey and asked the lower court to to decide whether the suit by the Hindu side was maintainable.

Only 23 people, including 19 counsels and four petitioners, were allowed inside the courtroom during the hearing, police said.

Former court commissioner Ajay Mishra was not allowed inside the court. According to a report in LiveLaw, court employees said only those whose name would be there in the ‘vakalatnama’ were allowed inside the court room.

