Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi court completes hearing, reserves decision

  • Gyanvapi mosque case: Only 23 people, including 19 counsels and four petitioners, were allowed inside the courtroom during the hearing, police said.
An outer view of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. (ANI)
Updated on May 23, 2022 02:53 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Varanasi district court on Monday completed hearing of arguments in the the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque case and reserved its decision until tomorrow. Distinct Judge AK Vishvesha heared a civil suit in the case.

The hearing began in the court days after the Supreme Court said it would not interfere with the Gyanvapi mosque survey and asked the lower court to to decide whether the suit by the Hindu side was maintainable.

Also read | Application for impleadment in Gyanvapi case says 1991 law cannot protect mosque

Only 23 people, including 19 counsels and four petitioners, were allowed inside the courtroom during the hearing, police said.

Former court commissioner Ajay Mishra was not allowed inside the court. According to a report in LiveLaw, court employees said only those whose name would be there in the ‘vakalatnama’ were allowed inside the court room.

gyanvapi mosque
Monday, May 23, 2022
