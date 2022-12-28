‘Haath neeche kar’: Mid-air shouting match escalates into slap contest. Watch

A video purportedly of a scuffle inside a Thai airline flight travelling from Bangkok to India has gone viral. The footage doing rounds on social media platforms including Twitter shows two male passengers involved in a heated argument which eventually turns into a scuffle.

The passengers watched in silence as two passengers stood up and broke into a heated argument mid-air. The name calling soon escalated as the flight crew's efforts to broker peace failed.

"Haath neeche rakh (put your hand down)", yelled one of the passenger as he slapped the other one, triggering a full-blown fight. Some passengers rushed to separate the two.

Reportedly on a Bangkok-India flight of Dec 27

In a similar incident earlier this month, a video surfaced of an IndiGo flight from Istanbul to Delhi where a heated argument ensued between a flight attendant and a passenger over food choice.

According to media reports, IndiGo replied to the incident and said that their crew lead on the flight had to intervene as the passenger in question had shown “bad behaviour” and “insulted” one of the flight attendants.

The airline reportedly further stated the incident was related to “meals chosen by certain passengers travelling via a codeshare connection”, and that it is looking into the issue while stressing that passengers' comfort remains their “top priority”.

