HT Morning Brief October 21: HAL hands over first 3 HTT-40 trainers; Bhagwat says protests don’t bring change

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HT exclusive: HAL hands over first 3 HTT-40 trainers to IAF; full training ops may take 2 years

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at the 250th anniversary celebrations of American Independence, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (@DrSJaishankar X)

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Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has handed over the first three HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF), but full-fledged training operations may take up to two years to begin as the service builds up its pool of trained instructors and receives more aircraft, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. The delivery of the first HTT-40 basic trainer in Bengaluru on September 18 marked a milestone in the indigenous programme, but the IAF will deploy them for training rookie pilots at the Air Force Academy near Hyderabad only after building a fleet of 25-30 aircraft and training enough flying instructors for the role, the officials said, asking not to be named. Read more here.

‘Very, very close’: Marco Rubio on India-US trade deal after meeting with EAM Jaishankar

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{{^usCountry}} The US and India are “very, very close” to finalising a bilateral trade deal, with only “a small number of items left to wrap up”, US secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Tuesday, as he used a meeting with external affairs minister S Jaishankar to urge New Delhi to increase energy trade and step up purchases of American technologies and systems. “I would say we’re about as close as you can be without having an executed agreement. I think there’s a small number of items left to wrap up. So I think that will happen shortly –– we’re hoping, which it should –– and hopefully have some good news to announce fairly soon. And perhaps the leaders can sign it thereafter,” Rubio told the media. Click here for more. Delhi wakes up to first ‘poor’ air reading of the season, AQI at 227 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US and India are “very, very close” to finalising a bilateral trade deal, with only “a small number of items left to wrap up”, US secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Tuesday, as he used a meeting with external affairs minister S Jaishankar to urge New Delhi to increase energy trade and step up purchases of American technologies and systems. “I would say we’re about as close as you can be without having an executed agreement. I think there’s a small number of items left to wrap up. So I think that will happen shortly –– we’re hoping, which it should –– and hopefully have some good news to announce fairly soon. And perhaps the leaders can sign it thereafter,” Rubio told the media. Click here for more. Delhi wakes up to first ‘poor’ air reading of the season, AQI at 227 {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive How close are India and the US to finalising a trade deal? US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the two countries are “very, very close,” with a small number of items still to resolve. The agreement had not yet been executed. What did Marco Rubio urge India to buy from the US? Rubio urged India to increase purchases of American energy, technologies and military and nuclear equipment. He said greater energy trade could help diversify India’s supply sources. How could India’s refining capacity feature in US-India energy cooperation? Rubio said Indian companies could refine Venezuelan heavy crude as more becomes available, and described India as a “refining superpower.” He also said India’s energy portfolio could be diversified with supplies from the US and other countries.

The Capital recorded its first poor air quality reading of the season on Wednesday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 227 at 7.05 am, official data showed. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data analysed by the HT AQI Dashboard, the air quality turned poor overnight into Wednesday. The deterioration followed Dussehra celebrations on Tuesday evening, when effigies were burnt and firecrackers were set off in several parts of the city, adding to emissions from Durga Puja festivities. Read more here.

Society, not protests, can trigger change: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that andolan, or agitation, does not bring about change; and solutions to problems often come from within society, adding that when protests are political or instigated, they can create tension and anarchy, and disrupt public order. “Experience shows that it is neither the government alone that can resolve all the problems of society, nor is it true that problems can be resolved only through agitations. Solutions can also emerge through the active participation of the society and dialogue among its members,” Bhagwat said, delivering the annual Vijaydashami lecture in Nagpur. Read more here.

Inside Priyanka Chopra's Dussehra puja at home

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Actor Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gave fans a glimpse into their family life as they celebrated Dussehra at home with their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka shared pictures from their festive puja, with Malti stealing the show in a ‘Jai Mata Di’ scarf and adorable bangles. See photos here.