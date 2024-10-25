Harvinder Kalyan due to be elected as Haryana assembly Speaker

Three-term lawmaker Harvinder Kalyan was due to be elected as Haryana assembly Speaker and Krishan Middha his deputy on Friday after pro tem Speaker Raghuvir Singh Kadiyan administered oath to the newly-elected lawmakers. A member of the assembly would propose Kalyan’s name as per the procedure. (X)

A member of the assembly would propose Kalyan’s name as per the procedure. The proposal will be seconded and the pro tem speaker will declare him elected. The procedure for the election of the deputy speaker is the same.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this month swept back to power with its best-ever performance of 48 out of 90 seats even as exit polls predicted a comfortable Congress win. Kalyan, one of the two BJP lawmakers from the Ror community, was considered for a ministerial berth before the party leadership decided to make him the Speaker. His election would compensate for the lack of representation to Karnal in the council of ministers.

Middha was one of the eight Punjabi-Khatri lawmakers elected to the Haryana assembly. His appointment would mean more representation to Jind. Krishan Kumar Bedi, a lawmaker from Jind’s Narwana, was inducted into the council of ministers.

Middha’s father, Hari Chand Middha, was an Indian National Lok Dal lawmaker. Middha joined the BJP in 2019 and successfully contested the Jind by-poll.