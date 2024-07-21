Haryana suspends mobile internet in Nuh for 24 hours amid security concerns for Braj Mandal Yatra

The Haryana government on Sunday ordered suspension of mobile internet and the bulk SMS services in Nuh district for 24 hours. The order has been issued in the wake of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra that was marred by violence last year. The mobile internet and the bulk SMS services will remain suspended from 6pm Sunday to 6pm Momday. Communal clashes erupted in Nuh last year after mobs attacked a religious procession organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal.

"... there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public and private property and disturbance of public peace and tranquility in the district Nuh..," Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anurag Rastogi said in an order.

The suspension order was given "to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours" through social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc.

Nuh violence: What led to communal clashes during religious rally in Haryana?

At least five people, including two home guards and a naib imam of a mosque, were killed in the communal clashes that erupted during the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh last year and spilled into the neighbouring districts.

Officials had said that the violence was triggered by a rumour that Bajrang Dal member and cow vigilante Monu Manesar, , who was booked for the murder of two Muslim men, would also be a part of the procession.

Nuh violence: 1,208 structures razed by Haryana govt, mostly of 1 community

Meanwhile, the Nuh Police said tight security arrangements have been made to ensure that the Yatra passes off smoothly. According to media reports, the entire route of the yatra will be monitored via CCTV cameras and drones. Ten inter-state and inter-district checkpoints will reportedly be established from the evening of July 21 to the evening of July 22.

The meat, fish, and poultry shops will remain closed along the yatra route on July 22. Meat vendors have been asked to either close their shops or relocate to alternative sites away from the procession route, reported ETV Bharat.

Authorities have imposed a strict ban on carrying weapons in vehicles, including swords, spears, tridents, knives, pistols, hockey sticks, and batons. A special team has been assigned to monitor social media for any misleading information that could disrupt the social harmony.