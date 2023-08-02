Haryana's Nuh violence LIVE updates: Schools in Gurugram's Sohna to remain closed
Haryana's Nuh violence LIVE: Violence broke out during a religious procession in Haryana's Nuh district on Monday, fuelling tensions across the state.
Haryana's Nuh violence LIVE: Haryana remained gripped in tensions for the third day as the Nuh violence spread to the other parts, leading in the death of at least five people and injuring dozens. The communal clashes first broke out during a Hindu religious procession in Nuh district, after rumours spread that the absconding cow vigilante Monu Maneser, a key accused in Bhiwani killings, would also attend the event.
Bhiwani case is linked to the death of two cousins Junaid and Nasir, whose charred bodies were found inside a four-wheeler in Haryana's Bhiwani district in February.
The turn of events led the Haryana government to imposing prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in some parts of the state. Peace committee meetings were also held to quell tensions while the leaders have appealed for peace. Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav issued an order that prohibited all fuel stations from selling loose petrol and diesel “except in emergency situations”.
While the Opposition leaders slammed the Manohar Lal Khattar government for failure of law and order in the state; Home minister Anil Vij termed the violence a ‘well-planned’ conspiracy, ordering a probe Tuesday. The police have lodged at least 40 cases against individuals in the incident and detained more than 100 men for questioning.
Follow all the updates here:
- Aug 02, 2023 06:23 AM IST
Shopkeepers accuse police of negligence in handling violence
Local shopkeepers in the violence gripped Haryana alleged that police personnel could not play a responsible role during the violence as they were caught unawares. Communal clashes broke out in parts of the northern state during a religious procession on Monday and spread to other parts later.
- Aug 02, 2023 05:57 AM IST
Haryana violence: 40 cases registered in Nuh, over 100 detained
The police on Tuesday said they have registered at least 40 cases against the people involved in the violence and have detained more than 100 men for questioning.
- Aug 02, 2023 05:38 AM IST
Nuh violence: Mahapanchayat to be held in Manesar today
A mahapanchayat will be held in Manesar on Wednesday morning, in which Hindu groups will demand that the arms licences of Muslims be cancelled. To be sure, most of the guns used in Monday’s violence are believed to be illegal country-made ones.