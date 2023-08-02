Haryana's Nuh violence LIVE updates: Schools in Gurugram's Sohna to remain closed

Haryana's Nuh violence LIVE: Haryana remained gripped in tensions for the third day as the Nuh violence spread to the other parts, leading in the death of at least five people and injuring dozens. The communal clashes first broke out during a Hindu religious procession in Nuh district, after rumours spread that the absconding cow vigilante Monu Maneser, a key accused in Bhiwani killings, would also attend the event. During the clashes in Nuh on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Bhiwani case is linked to the death of two cousins Junaid and Nasir, whose charred bodies were found inside a four-wheeler in Haryana's Bhiwani district in February.

The turn of events led the Haryana government to imposing prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in some parts of the state. Peace committee meetings were also held to quell tensions while the leaders have appealed for peace. Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav issued an order that prohibited all fuel stations from selling loose petrol and diesel “except in emergency situations”.

While the Opposition leaders slammed the Manohar Lal Khattar government for failure of law and order in the state; Home minister Anil Vij termed the violence a ‘well-planned’ conspiracy, ordering a probe Tuesday. The police have lodged at least 40 cases against individuals in the incident and detained more than 100 men for questioning.