New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the stand of the Competition Commission of India on a petition by the Basketball Federation of India against its order directing a probe against the Federation for allegedly abusing its "dominant position" and engaging in anti-competitive activities. HC seeks CCI stand on plea by Basketball Federation against probe

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued notice on the petition as well as the Federation's plea seeking a stay on the order and listed it for hearing on March 10.

Asserting that a "regulator cannot be regulated", senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, who appeared for the petitioner, said the Federation was a national sports federation and the CCI acted outside its jurisdiction when it passed the order directing investigation by the Director General on November 25, 2025.

He sought a stay on the operation of the order, claiming it has "global ramifications".

The CCI acted in the matter following a complaint by Elite Pro Basketball Private Limited . It took cognisance of the "information", dated March 11, 2024, on August 21, 2025.

The informant alleged that the Federation's "refusal to deal/denial of market access" and "restraint on players" from participating in un-affiliated competitions was in contravention of the Competition Act.

In the petition, the Federation said in 2022, the EPBL had shown interest in becoming the organising partner of a professional basketball league at the initial stage.

It, however, neither provided the requested roadmap nor participated in the tender process despite specific invitation, and the Federation was duty-bound to find another organising partner for the league, the plea added.

The plea further stated that the Federation acted as a regulator when it dealt with EPBL's request for affiliation/recognition and cautioned players against participation in unrecognised competitions, and the CCI cannot act like a "super-regulator" in this matter.

"The process to find organising partners through competitive and transparent bidding process and generate finances for the cause of the sport falls in realm of policy/ regulatory decisions and not an economic activity to attract the provisions of the Competition Act," the petition said.

"Warning players against participation in un-recognised leagues is a regulatory and a policy decision and does not amount to anti-competitive exclusive distribution agreement or restraint on services of players amounting to abuse of dominance," it added.

The petition submitted that the CCI has erroneously held that a prima facie case of alleged contravention of section 3 & 4 of the Competition Act was made out in this case, and thus, directed investigation by the Director General.

