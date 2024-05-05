HD Revanna arrested: What's the abduction case against Deve Gowda's son involving Prajwal Revanna? 5 points

HD Revanna, Karnataka Janata Dal (Secular) MLA, was arrested by Special Investigation Team or SIT officials on Saturday in a kidnapping case linked to sexual abuse allegations against his son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. He was arrested soon after a court in Bengaluru rejected his anticipatory bail petition. JD(S) leader HD Revanna being taken into custody by SIT officials in connection with a kidnapping case registered against him at KR Nagar police station in Bengaluru on Saturday. (ANI)

HD Revanna, a former minister, was picked up from the Padmanabhanagar residence of his father, JD(S) supremo and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, and brought to the SIT office.

The case was registered against HD Revanna and his confidant Sathish Babanna in Mysuru on Thursday night for allegedly abducting a woman.

What's the case against HD Revanna?

The case was registered on a complaint filed by the woman's son, who also alleged that his mother, reportedly in her 60s, was sexually abused by HD Revanna's son and the BJP-JD(S) Hassan Lok Sabha seat candidate Prajwal Revanna. The FIR was filed after she went missing on April 28. The complainant alleged that Babanna, acting under directives from HD Revanna, abducted his mother. Babanna has already been arrested in connection with the case. According to the complaint, one of the thousands of videos shows the woman pleading with Prajwal Revanna to spare her. Prajwal Revanna is ostensibly in Germany on a diplomatic passport after allegations of sexual abuse came to light. HD Revanna was charged under sections 364(a) (kidnapping for ransom, etc), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 34 (the acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. More than five days after her alleged kidnapping, the woman was found at a farmhouse in Kalenahalli village in Mysuru, an SIT official said. The house belongs to Rajashekar, HD Revanna's personal assistant. “The woman will be brought to Bengaluru, where her statement will be recorded,” the officer said.

Prajwal Revanna's explicit videos

Explicit video clips allegedly involving the 33-year-old Prajwal Revanna had started doing the rounds in Hassan in recent days, following which the Karnataka government constituted an SIT to probe the alleged sexual abuse allegations against the MP.

The sexual abuse allegations have become a major campaign narrative in the Lok Sabha elections, with the Congress and BJP-JD(S) combine engaged in a political blame game.

CBI likely to issue 'Blue Corner Notice' against Prajwal Revanna: SIT

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah's office on Saturday said a special team probing the alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna has informed the CM that there is a possibility of the CBI issuing a "Blue Corner Notice" against the JD(S) Hassan MP, who is said to have left the country.

A Blue Corner Notice is issued by the international police cooperation body to collect additional information about a person's identity, location, or activities related to a crime from its member countries.

(With inputs from agencies)