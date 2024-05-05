RJD's Tejashwi Yadav attacks PM Modi on obscene video case: ‘Has PM brought any fugitive back…’

After Janata Dal-Secular MP Prajwal Revanna, accused in the obscene video case has fled the country, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought any fugitive back to the country. Former Bihar deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader, Tejashwi Yadav (ANI)

"So many have fled to foreign countries, has PM Modi brought anyone back? So many Indians who are corrupt, rapists have fled from here and are living lavish lives abroad. Has he (PM Modi) brought anyone back?" Yadav said speaking to ANI on Saturday.

Commenting on the incident, the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister said, "This is a very shameful incident. What happened in Manipur was heart-rending. What happened with women wrestlers was heart-rending. This incident, where an NDA MP sexually exploited around 3000 women...His voting was over on May 26 and then he fled abroad! People will teach him a lesson."

While Kishfisher Airline's former boss Vijay Mallya is in the United Kingdom and the government is making an effort to extradite him, fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi is also facing extradition and has been in the United Kingdom since 2019.

Vijay Mallya fled in 2016 when public sector banks approached the Debt Recovery Tribunal. Nirav Modi was arrested on charges related to the Punjab National Bank loan scam.

Lalit Modi who founded the Indian Premier League and has been accused of bid-rigging and money laundering has also fled to the United Kingdom.

Earlier in the day, JDS party leader HD Revanna was taken into custody by Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials in Karnataka. The arrest was related to a kidnapping case filed against him at the KR Nagar police station in Bengaluru.

Earlier, a special court for People's Representative in Bengaluru rejected the interim bail application of JD(S) leader HD Revanna and JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in connection with the alleged "obscene videos" case.

Justice Santosh Gajanana Bhat's bench of the People's Representative Court in Bengaluru rejected the interim bail application of both the JD(S) leaders.

HD Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna, who is the sitting MP and candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, are facing a probe by a Special Investigative Team (SIT), constituted by the Karnataka government, over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in their household.

The FIR has been filed at the KR Nagar police station in Mysuru and a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376(2)(N), 506, 354A(1), 354(B), 354(c) and also under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act has been registered against the JD(S) leader.

Revanna was booked in an alleged sexual harassment case on April 28 based on a complaint lodged at Holenarasipura Town police. The case was registered under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation, and outraging the dignity of a woman. As per the complaint, the victim claimed that Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna had sexually assaulted her.

Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of party supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

The Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged obscene video case against Prajwal Revanna.