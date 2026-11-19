New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has proposed bringing antimicrobials under the Central regulatory framework applicable to new drugs to strengthen oversight of their quality, safety and efficacy and address antimicrobial resistance.

Health ministry proposes amendment to drug rules to bring antimicrobials under regulatory oversight

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It has proposed an amendment to the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019, through a draft gazette notification dated November 6, seeking to include antimicrobials in the definition of new drug under Rule 2(1)(w)(v).

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a major global public health concern and a priority requiring coordinated action, the ministry said.

The G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration also underscored the need to address antimicrobial resistance through a 'One Health' approach.

"The proposed amendment has been initiated in view of concerns regarding the grant of manufacturing licences for antimicrobial products without adequate regulatory scrutiny, including the requirement for studies such as bioavailability/bioequivalence and stability studies," the ministry said.

"The absence of such assessments may affect the quality, safety and efficacy of antimicrobial products. Substandard or ineffective antimicrobials can contribute to the development and spread of antimicrobial resistance, posing risks to patient safety," it added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The proposed amendment seeks to bring antimicrobials within the regulatory framework applicable to new drugs under the 2019 rules. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed amendment seeks to bring antimicrobials within the regulatory framework applicable to new drugs under the 2019 rules. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Accordingly, manufacturers would be required to obtain permission from the Central Licensing Authority (CLA) before applying for a manufacturing licence from the concerned State Licensing Authority (SLA).

This is expected to strengthen the Central regulatory oversight and help ensure the quality, safety and efficacy of antimicrobial products, the ministry said.

The draft notification invites objections and suggestions from stakeholders and members of the public before the proposed amendment is considered for finalisation by the Centre.

Antimicrobials are agents that kill microorganisms or stop their growth. They include medicines used to treat or prevent infections, as well as substances applied to skin or surfaces to reduce microbes.