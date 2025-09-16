Dehradun under red alert amid heavy rainfall, Tamsa river swells up

Heavy rainfall triggered a cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Tuesday morning, following which, Tamsa river swelled up. The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert warning for Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal till 9 am. According to the priest of Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple, Acharya Bipin Joshi, the Tamsa river started flowing heavily since around 5 am.(Screengrab/X/@ANI)

Scary visuals from Dehradun show Tamsa river in spate and Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple inundated after heavy rainfall.

According to the temple priest Acharya Bipin Joshi, the river started flowing heavily since around 5 am, following which, the entire temple premises were submerged. He also advised people to avoid going near rivers in such a weather.

“This kind of situation had not taken place in a very long time... Losses have been incurred at various places... People should avoid going near rivers at this time... The sanctum sanctorum of the temple is safe... No human loss has been reported as of now,” news agency ANI quoted Joshi as saying.