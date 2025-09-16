Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Dehradun under red alert amid heavy rainfall, Tamsa river swells up

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 16, 2025 07:57 am IST

Scary visuals from Dehradun show Tamsa river in spate and Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple inundated after heavy rainfall.

Heavy rainfall triggered a cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Tuesday morning, following which, Tamsa river swelled up. The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert warning for Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal till 9 am.

According to the priest of Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple, Acharya Bipin Joshi, the Tamsa river started flowing heavily since around 5 am.(Screengrab/X/@ANI)
According to the priest of Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple, Acharya Bipin Joshi, the Tamsa river started flowing heavily since around 5 am.(Screengrab/X/@ANI)

Scary visuals from Dehradun show Tamsa river in spate and Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple inundated after heavy rainfall.

According to the temple priest Acharya Bipin Joshi, the river started flowing heavily since around 5 am, following which, the entire temple premises were submerged. He also advised people to avoid going near rivers in such a weather.

“This kind of situation had not taken place in a very long time... Losses have been incurred at various places... People should avoid going near rivers at this time... The sanctum sanctorum of the temple is safe... No human loss has been reported as of now,” news agency ANI quoted Joshi as saying.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Dehradun under red alert amid heavy rainfall, Tamsa river swells up
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On