Heavy rain in Karnataka disrupts normal life, submerged low-lying areas

Heavy downpour lashed Karwar and surrounding areas in Uttara Kannada district, disrupting normal life as several low-lying areas were submerged and hundreds of homes were inundated, officials said on Friday. After heavy rainfall, several areas in Hubballi, Karnataka, faced waterlogging on Thursday(PTI)

The relentless rain, which began on the night of June 11, continued throughout Thursday. Key urban and rural areas of Karwar bore the brunt, with streets turning into streams and stormwater drains overflowing, they said. Roads near MG Road, Geetanjali Cinema, High Church area, Kodibag, and the Sai Katte stretch resembled rivers, with water entering shops, temples, and homes in Karwar.

A landslide near Sai Mandir on Dobighat Road in the city in the wee hours of Thursday resulted in massive boulders rolling down the hillside, prompting fears of further landslide. This comes close on the heels of a Geological Survey of India (GSI) report that had identified 21 locations, including Karwar, as landslide-prone zones.

According to officials, a car from Ankola plunged into a water-filled drain near Rangamandira in Karwar after losing visibility. The vehicle and its driver were recovered using an excavator. Rita Fernandes, a resident of Kodibag whose home was flooded, voiced strong dissatisfaction with the lack of official response.

"Six homes were under water near the Kodibeer Temple. We had to shift elderly people and children to relatives' homes overnight. Our refrigerator, television, beds, rice, and lentils--all got soaked. Neighbours gave us food, but we don't know where to go now. Despite all this, not a single elected representative or official has visited us," she said. Deputy Commissioner K Lakshmipriya visited various affected zones, including Hindu High School Road, Binaga Tunnel, and KEB Substation, to assess the situation. She instructed officials to respond promptly to citizens' needs and provide necessary relief.

The district administration has declared holidays for all Anganwadis, primary, and high schools across the coastal taluks of Karwar, Ankola, Kumta, Honnavar, and Bhatkal in view of widespread rainfall till today. According to official figures recorded till Friday morning, rainfall totals (in mm) in major taluks stood at: Karwar 128.3, Bhatkal 125.6, Honnavar 113.2, Kumta 80.5, Ankola 60.3, and others with moderate showers. A red alert remains in place till June 14, and heavy rains are forecast to continue till June 18.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, about 0.75 hectares of horticultural crops have been reported damaged. In view of the landslide risks, the Deputy Commissioner has banned the parking of all types of vehicles along vulnerable stretches of National Highways from June 12 until the end of the monsoon. The National Highways Authority has been directed to install warning signs and safety measures at critical points.

Similarly, in Bhatkal taluk's Talagoda-Kondarker area under Mavinakurve Panchayat limits, vehicular and pedestrian movement has been prohibited due to a high risk of landslides. An alternative route through Bhatkal's Mughdam Colony has been designated for public use.

According to the weather officials, there were signs of a cloudburst over the northern parts of Uttara Kannada district on Thursday night, but it has yet to be ascertained.