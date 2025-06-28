Heavy rains lash Kerala; IMD issues orange alert in 7 districts, over 3,000 residents set for evacuation

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert across seven districts in Kerala, as heavy rain lashed various parts of the state. A low pressure area has formed over the Arabian Sea that has triggered the heavy monsoons in the state.(PTI file)

The alerted districts include Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Wayanad, all of which are experiencing heavy rainfall and rising water levels.

What does an orange alert imply?

The IMD's orange alert is the third level in its four-tier warning system. An orange alert is issued when heavy rainfall is anticipated, typically exceeding 115.6 mm and up to 204.4 mm within a 24-hour period.

It is also accompanied by a possible risk of flooding in low-lying areas. The IMD recommends preparations for possible transportation disruptions, power outages, and landslides.

What caused this intense monsoon?

The IMD said that a low-pressure area has formed over Saurashtra-Kutch and the adjoining northeast Arabian Sea. On the eastern coast, a cyclonic circulation has formed over southwest Bangladesh and Gangetic West Bengal.

As a result, rains and strong winds were likely in the state in the coming days, it said.

Coastal residents should keep a check

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) said that there is a possibility of high waves ranging from 2 to 3 meters along the Kerala coast on Saturday and Sunday.

Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to be cautious and avoid launching of small boats, yachts, or fishing vessels.

Evacuations for enhanced safety

On Friday, the district administration completed arrangements to evacuate 3,220 people from 883 families living in low-lying areas

Shutters of Kanjirapuzha, Malampuzha, and Meenkara dam,s among others, in Palakkad were opened on Saturday after there was a significant rise in their water levels. This was due to heavy rains in their catchment areas, the district administration said.

What is Kerala's weather like in the next few days?

According to IMD, Thiruvananthapuram will be experiencing light to moderate rainfall till Wednesday. The capital city will be marked by moderate temperatures with a few spells of rain and thundershowers.