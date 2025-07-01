High command will decide on Karnataka CM change: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said the party high command will decide on matters like changing chief minister, with the comments coming amid speculation about a leadership change in Karnataka, even as a section of the ruling party maintained that removing CM Siddaramaiah would negatively impact the organisation’s long-term interests in the southern state. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said the party high command will decide on matters like changing chief minister, with the comments coming amid speculation about a leadership change in Karnataka (PTI)

Amid reports of internal rift in the ruling party, Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, began meeting with party legislators in the state to sort out things. The AICC member will hold separate meetings with party’s all legislators, MPs, ministers, district leaders and senior leaders.

When reporters asked Kharge, who was in Bengaluru, about some Congress leaders in the state openly discussing a possible change of chief minister in October, said: “See, that is in the hands of the high command. Nobody can say here what is going on in the high command. This is left to the high command, and the high command has got power to take further action. But unnecessarily, one should not create a problem.”

The Congress chief further said: “Surjewala has come. Based on his report and the feedback he gathers we will decide what steps to take.”

Speculation over leadership change resurfaced after Congress legislator HA Iqbal Hussain claimed that deputy CM Shivakumar may get an opportunity to become chief minister in two to three months, while cooperation minister KN Rajanna hinted at “revolutionary” political developments in the state after September.

Siddaramaiah, however, dismissed reports of infighting within the Congress government, asserting his administration would complete its five-year term.

“This government will be as solid as a ‘bande’ (rock) for five years,” Siddaramaiah, who was accompanied by Shivakumar, told reporters in Mysuru. Asked whether the two were on good terms, the CM replied, “We are on good terms.”

He held and raised Shivakumar’s hand as a sign of unity. “We don’t listen to what others say,” Siddaramaiah said, with state Congress chief Shivakumar nodding in agreement.

A section of Congress leaders maintained that removing Siddaramaiah as the CM would be detrimental to the party’s long-term interests in Karnataka.

“Siddaramaiah enjoys support of a large number of MLAs. His removal will destabilise the government,” a senior CWC member said.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader R Asoka took a swipe at Kharge over his comments, wondering if the veteran leader was not the Congress high command, then who was.

“Dear Kharge Ji, if you are not the high command, then who is? Rahul Gandhi? Sonia Gandhi? Priyanka Gandhi or is it an invisible committee of one surname? In @INCIndia, the President is just there for appearances, while decisions are taken behind closed doors at 10 Janpath,” Ashoka, who is the leader of Opposition in the state assembly, said in a post on X.