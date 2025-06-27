High tide alert in Mumbai after record rainfall, officials caution against visiting Juhu Beach

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai in anticipation of heavy rainfall until the end of June. The authorities have also issued a high tide alert and asked visitors to avoid Juhu Beach during the high tide period. People walking in heavy rain in Mumbai's Bandra on Thursday, June 26.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Since the monsoon started on May 26, the earliest in 75 years, Colaba has witnessed heavy rains, while suburban regions have received less rainfall.

As of Thursday, the Colaba observatory measured 548.2 mm of rainfall, surpassing the average of 542 mm by 90 mm. In contrast, the suburban Santacruz station recorded merely 478 mm, which is 10 percent below its average of 537 mm for May.

The latest rainfall figures follow the unprecedented May figures, which saw Colaba surpass its average by 3,025 percent.

Areas like Nariman Point and Byculla have also seen high rainfall, with both experiencing more than 200 mm within just one day. According to the IMD prediction, the ongoing intense rainfall in specific areas of Mumbai and nearby districts such as Thane and Palghar will continue. The weather agency has also put Raigad and Ratnagiri on an orange alert.

The financial capital of India is bracing for heavy downpour after a week's respite from the showers.

High Tide alert in Mumbai

Authorities have issued alerts to stop visitors from accessing the beach at Juhu when the tide is high. Juhu beach has captured interest as Mumbai's island city section received more than its typical June rainfall.

Lake water levels in the city reached 36 percent, a three-year high. While Konkan and western Maharashtra experienced rain, Vidarbha and Marathwada saw delays in heavy rain until Thursday night, resulting in flooding and communication issues. The India Meteorological Department has warned of rough seas for three days, advising residents to stay away from beaches due to predicted waves over 4.5 meters.