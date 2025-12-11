Higher climate ambition needs matching support for developing nations: India at UNEA-7

New Delhi: India sees environmental action as a pathway to dignity, opportunity and well-being rather than just a policy mandate, Union minister of state Kirti Vardhan Singh said at the high-level segment of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) 7, stressing that higher global ambition must be matched with accessible finance and technology support for developing nations. Delivering India’s national statement, Union minister of state said “The world is one family — India reaffirms its commitment to working constructively with all member states for a sustainable future and a resilient planet.” (Representative photo)

Delivering India’s national statement, Singh said “The world is one family — India reaffirms its commitment to working constructively with all member states for a sustainable future and a resilient planet,” adding that “India approaches UNEA-7 with the conviction that environmental solutions must remain centred on people and that global action must be guided by the principles of Equity, Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC), and respect for National Circumstances.”

“These principles enable ambition, foster trust, and strengthen multilateral cooperation. India’s domestic actions over the past decade demonstrate what determined national efforts can achieve. We have already reached 50% non-fossil installed electricity capacity, significantly ahead of our target,” Singh said.

Singh said India’s energy transition — encompassing solar, wind, hydropower, biofuels, green hydrogen, offshore renewables, and large-scale storage — is reshaping the country’s energy landscape.

“Flagship initiatives such as PM Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM are providing households and farmers with reliable and affordable clean energy while encouraging active public participation in climate action. Our large-scale afforestation and ecosystem restoration programmes are enhancing forest and tree cover and strengthening livelihoods,” Singh said, citing examples such as India’s Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign under which more than 2.6 billion saplings have been planted across the country.

“Our river-rejuvenation efforts, including Namami Gange, demonstrate the effectiveness of science-based and community-driven approaches to restoring ecological health. Simultaneously, India’s circular-economy measures and Extended Producer Responsibility in plastics, batteries, e-waste, and end-of-life vehicles are promoting resource efficiency with sustainable production and consumption,” he added.

He said that internationally, India continues to advance collective action through the International Solar Alliance, the Global Biofuels Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the International Big Cat Alliance, and several other knowledge and capacity-sharing initiatives.

Underlining that greater ambition must be matched by adequate support, he concluded saying, “For many developing countries, accessible finance, technology transfer, and capacity-building remain essential enablers of effective implementation. In this context, UNEA outcomes should aim to complement existing Ministry of External Affairs (MEAs), keep additional reporting requirements manageable, and remain practical and implementable for all member states. Recognising the need to address the growing threat of wildfires, India has piloted a resolution on integrated fire management.”