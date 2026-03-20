Himanta Sarma files nomination from Jalikbari constituency for Assam assembly polls 2026

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma filed nomination papers on Friday, seeking re-election from the Jalukbari constituency for the sixth term in a row. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, centre, with his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, left, and son Nandil Biswa Sarma. (PTI)

Sarma was accompanied by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, son Nandil Biswa Sarma, BJP's Gauhati Lok Sabha MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi and Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania.

Before reaching the Kamrup (Metropolitan) District Election office to file the nomination, the CM, atop an open vehicle, led a large procession from the Veterinary Field at Khanapara to the election office at Hengrabari, a distance of about 5.6 kms.

The BJP leader got off the vehicle at Last Gate in Dispur, walked for a few minutes, and then entered another vehicle to reach the office of the district commissioner cum district electoral officer.

He was greeted along the way by traditional 'gayan-bayan' (a group of traditional devotional performers), Bihu dancers and drummers.

Thousands of people from his constituency, the majority of whom were women, braved incessant rains since last night to accompany Sarma in the procession.

Sarma's wife was seen taking a selfie with him and their son in the vehicle.

Prior to setting out to file the papers, the chief minister sought the blessings of his mother Mrinalini Devi.

''Auspicious occasions should always begin with mother's blessings. Though I don't get to spend much time with her these days, her blessings always power me to continue serving Aai Asomi (mother Assam),'' Sarma said in a post on X.

After filing his papers, Sarma urged people to bless him and all candidates of the BJP and its two alliance partners -- the AGP and the BPF.

He thanked the people of his constituency for coming from far and near despite the heavy rain.

The CM said that several new areas have been included in his constituency, which was realigned during the delimitation exercise.

''It will take some time to get the people of these areas, but I am confident that they will bless and support him,'' Sarma said.

He said that it will not be possible for him to campaign extensively in his own constituency, as he has to go to other seats for canvassing.

''The party workers will take care of my campaign.... I will also try to go and Riniki (his wife) will also visit some places,'' he said, adding that he will address five to six meetings in a day.

Regarding campaigning by national leaders, Sarma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address three meetings and Union home minister Amit Shah will address six to eight. A meeting will also be held this evening to finalise the plan.

Sarma has represented Jalukbari under the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency since 2001 and seeks to retain it for the sixth consecutive term in the polls.

He first contested this seat in 1996 as a Congress candidate, losing to late AGP leader Bhrigu Kumar Phukan by 17,000 votes but he wrested the seat from him in 2001, winning by a margin of 10,000 votes.

Sarma's winning spree continued, and the victory margin kept increasing in each poll, and he achieved a record win by 1,01,000 in 2021. He joined the BJP in 2015.

The last date for filing of nomination papers was March 23, scrutiny of papers will be held the next day, and the last date of withdrawal is March 26.

Elections to the 126-member assembly will be held on April 9, and the votes will be counted on May 4.