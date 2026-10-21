Hindon airport to operate six flights to six cities under winter schedule till mid-April

Hindon civil airport’s winter schedule as proposed, which will remain in effect from the last week of October until mid-April 2027, will have six flights connecting the airport to six cities, down from 10-11 flights under the current summer schedule, officials said on Wednesday.

Hindon airport’s winter schedule will have six flights to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Varanasi, Nanded and Adampur, amid weather concerns and the West Asia conflict.

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“We have four flights by one airline and another two by the other airline. These will operate to cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Varanasi, Nanded and Adampur. Overall, it will be six flights for six cities. The winter schedule will be put in place during the last week of October till mid of April, 2027 when weather conditions improve,” Mahesh said.

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The reduction is attributed to winter weather conditions and the ongoing conflict in West Asia, airport officials said.

“During the winter schedule, the number of flights generally get reduced due to weather conditions in the winters, and flights have also been reduced due to the conflict in West Asia,” Mahesh added.

The civil airport at Hindon is located in Sikandarpur, adjacent to the IAF base in Sahibabad, and uses the runway of the airbase for civil flight operations.

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{{^usCountry}} The civil airport began operations in October 2019. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The civil airport began operations in October 2019. {{/usCountry}}