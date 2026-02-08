'Hindus abandoned low-skill jobs': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on how ‘infiltrators secured work'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that India should adopt a production-by-masses approach instead of mass production to instill a quality-based competitive environment that will help increase demand for our products and create more employment opportunities. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses a gathering during the 'New Horizons' lecture series marking the organisation's centenary year, in Mumbai on Saturday, Feb 7, 2026. (Shashank Parade/PTI Photo)

Speaking at the Two-Day Lecture Series On '100 Years Of Sangh Journey - New Horizons' in Mumbai, Bhagwat said, "There is mass production, big companies, and our MNCs are also competing; Indian companies also need to compete, and they will. But our focus should be on production by the masses instead of mass production. If a type of production takes place in thousands of places, then it will become cheaper in our country. Then the competition won't be based on price, but on quality, and if we produce high-quality goods, the demand for our products will increase abroad as well. That's what should happen, and more people should get employment."

"Secondly, encourage working with our own hands and enhance the prestige of those who work with their hands, which is lacking today... We have many hands here, and they need work... Our economy and our mindset should be such that these idle hands get work...Everyone is running after jobs; we shouldn't let this happen," he added.

He also noted that Hindu communities have "abandoned" low-skilled jobs, paving the way for "infiltrators".

"People from the Hindu community have gradually abandoned these low-skilled jobs. Everyone is chasing after high-paying jobs. The result is that since there's no one else to do these jobs, their (infiltrators) employment in these sectors becomes secure. Even those who don't call themselves Hindu, if they are from this country, they should also get work," he said.

He called for a "job-creating" environment, welcoming modern technologies like Artificial Intelligence, stating that we have to become "masters of it" and utilise it for our benefits, while ensuring that it does not impact employment negatively.

He said, “Our population is very large. Therefore, whatever we do for progress, it should be job-creating, not job-destroying. So, new technologies are coming, like AI and others. What should we do to ensure that this doesn't result in job losses? Technology will definitely come, and for the sake of competition, we will have to become masters of it and utilise it. We cannot say that we won't let AI come. AI will come, and we will use it in such a way that our work continues without negatively impacting employment.”