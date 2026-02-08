‘Their language gives them away’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urges people to ‘detect, report infiltrators’, hails SIR

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat called for people to detect "illegal infiltrators" and help the government identify them. He suggested that noticing language could help with this. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at a centenary function of the Hindutva organisation. (AFP File Photo)

“The government has a lot to do regarding infiltration. They have to detect and deport. This wasn't happening until now, but it has started little by little, and it will gradually increase,” said Bhagwat, who leads the ideological fount of the Centre's ruling BJP.

"When the census or the SIR is conducted, many people come to light who are not citizens of this country; they are automatically excluded from the process," he said, referring to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls currently on in several states, including West Bengal where the ruling TMC has accused the BJP of targeting Muslims by labeling them “Bangladeshi infiltrators”.

In BJP-ruled Assam, too, where elections are due soon along with Bengal, the issue of illegal immigration has raised political heat, with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma being accused of targeting Bengali-speaking Muslims.

“We can do one thing: we can work on detection. Their language gives them away. We should detect them and report them to the appropriate authorities," Bhagwat said, speaking at a Sangh centenary event in Mumbai.

"We must not give employment to any foreigner. If someone is from our country, we give them employment, but not to foreigners. You should be a little more vigilant and aware," he added, as per a report by news agency ANI.

‘Anyone can become RSS chief’ He went on to emphasise that the Sangh believes in inclusivity, noting that “anyone can become sarsanghchalak (RSS chief)”, including those from Scheduled Castes or Tribes (SC/ST).

“Kshatriya, Vaishya, Shudra or Brahmin does not qualify for the sarsanghchalak position (RSS Chief), a Hindu will become it — the one who works and is the best available,” he said, referring to caste groups in the Hindu Varna system. "And that can also be an SC or ST. Anyone can become (RSS chief), it depends on the work. Today, if you see, all classes have representation in the Sangh. The decision is taken on the basis of one who works and is best available," he said.

About himself, Bhagwat said the Sangh had asked him to continue working despite his age. He was responding to a question during an interactive session with attendees at the programme.

"Generally, it is said that after turning 75, one should work without holding any post," Bhagwat said, "I have completed 75 years and informed the RSS, but the organisation asked me to continue working. Whenever the RSS asks me to step down, I will do so, but retirement from work will never happen," he said. “There is no election to the post of RSS chief. Regional and divisional heads appoint the chief,” he noted.

RSS chief on reservations: ‘For as long as needed’ Bhagwat also spoke on caste quotas. “Caste-based reservations should continue as long as needed. This will be resolved through goodwill. We shouldn't fight among ourselves,” he said.

"Politicians say 'I'm Brahmin, vote for me' to gain power; they're vote-bankers. The solution lies in moving forward with goodwill. Politicians are vote wadi," he added.

On trade deals, and agriculture Further speaking about the recent trade deals with the US, the European Union, UK and other countries, the RSS chief called for prioritising farmers' welfare and pushed for an organic farming-focused approach.

"The deal will happen and should keep happening, but we should prioritise our interests. Farmers should own their produce in agriculture. We had organic farming and our own seeds. Farmers had knowledge, but it was taken away. Only a few varieties are left, yet they've sustained us for centuries," he said.

He added, "We should learn from the world but filter it through our own lens. Use science to conquer mortality. My growth should be linked to collective growth, not just individual progress like an animal." (ANI)