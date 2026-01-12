RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat launches an anthem Bhagwa Hai Apni Pehchaan from Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, popularly known as RSS. that formed in the year 1925, marks its 100th year in 2025 . To celebrate this momentous year of the organisation, a set of makers, Anil Agarwal, Vicky Kapur have come forward to document its glorious journey and announced their feature film Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh at an event in Delhi on January 11. (l-r) Singer Sukhwinder Singh, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat,, Kumar Mangat and lyricist Kumaar at the announcement of the film.

The film is helmed by Ashish Mall. However, the makers have not issued a release date. Present at the event were director Ashish Mall, the maker Vir Kapur, Anil Agarwal, Kumar Mangat, lyricist Kumaar , and music composers Sunny Inder. The makers launched the anthem Bhagwa Hai Apni Pehchaan sung by Sukhwinder Singh. for the film and he crooned a few lines of the song.

Prior to this event, the makers held the private -formal event at the RSS office on the same day that marked the presence of Shri Mohan Bhagwat, who is the sixth and the current chief of RSS. It was also attended by distributor Kumar Mangat, lyricist Kumaar and singer Sukhwinder Singh.

While praising the film, he said, “Dr. Hedgewar’s life embodied the RSS spirit - Bharat first, always. The movie ‘Shatak’ and its song ‘Bhagwa Hai Apni Pehchaan’ showcase his unwavering patriotism and strength. RSS isn’t changing; it’s evolving, staying true to its roots. This film unveils untold stories, highlighting Dr. Hedgewar’s ability to unite people and handle life’s challenges with equanimity. My best wishes to the team for this impactful initiative.

Adding to this, Sukhwinder shared, “‘I am overwhelmed to have Shri Mohan Bhagwat ji launch my song ‘Bhagwa Hai Apni Pehchaan’. His presence is a blessing, and his vision inspires us. I loved the director’s vision - simplicity with impact. History should be cherished. This song isn’t just a professional opportunity, it’s national service. I’ve poured my heart into it, hoping it’ll resonate with all. This song portrays true spirit of Hindustan.”