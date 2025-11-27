Special Intensive Revision: Confusion among Indo-Nepal couples, Bahraich DM says ‘don’t panic’

The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has caused confusion among Indo-Nepal couples where one spouse is Nepal-born. The situation has arisen in Nanpara, Mihipurwa, and adjoining border areas in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh The SIR exercise in Uttar Pradesh began on November 4. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Several women with their origins in Nepal do not have their names or that of their parents mentioned in the 2003 voter list, their spouses said.

Cross-border marriages are common in this region as India and Nepal share a centuries-old ‘roti-beti relationship’.

According to the SIR guidelines, those whose names are not found on the 2003 electoral rolls need to mention the details of their parents (as listed in the 2003 rolls).

This creates a difficulty for women who migrated from Nepal to India after marriage as neither they nor their family members are mentioned in the 2003 records.

As a result, despite their names appearing in the 2025 draft voter list, many said they are unsure how to complete the SIR forms.

Taufiq Shah, a resident of Bahraich, said he married a woman from Kathmandu in 2018. “My wife’s name is in the 2025 voter list, but not in the 2003 one. Her parents’ names are also not there. I don’t know how to proceed with the SIR form,” he said, adding that he has delayed the submission due to uncertainty.

Mohammad Nayyar of Chhoti Bazaar, too, said his wife migrated from Nepal after marriage.

“She is listed as a voter now, but the 2003 records don’t show her or any of her family members. We are confused whether her form will be accepted,” he said. Several such cases have surfaced in the district.

Taking note of the concern, district magistrate Akshay Tripathi said that awareness campaigns are being conducted specifically in Nanpara and Mihipurwa—areas with a high number of Indo-Nepal matrimonial ties. He clarified that people need not panic if their name appears in the 2025 voter list but not on the 2003 one.

“Those who came from Nepal after marriage and whose relatives’ names are not in the 2003 list can still fill their enumeration form and they will have to leave the mapping column of their parents. They will have another chance to submit their documents when the next round of notices is issued,” the DM said.

Mihinpurwa (Motipur) SDM Ram Dayal said that several voters, particularly women, migrated from Nepal after marriage,and may have filled their enumeration forms without providing details of their parental families during the 2003 Special Summary Revision (SIR).

He clarified that such cases would be scrutinised in the next phase of the SIR beginning after December 9.

SDM explained that notices will be issued to all such voters. In response to these notices, individuals will be required to submit valid identity documents sought by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

“After verification, eligible voters will have their names included in the voter list. Those who fail to produce the required documents will have their names removed from the electoral rolls,” he said.

On being asked about the number of such cases, the SDM said that no exact figure was available because women often marry not only in border-adjacent areas but across districts and states. He also highlighted the extensive cross-border familial ties between India and Nepal, noting that many women migrate from Nepal to India after marriage.

He added that all booth level officers (BLOs) have been instructed to collect forms from such voters. These individuals will later be given an opportunity to present their documents as per SIR guidelines.