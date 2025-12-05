HTLS 2025 Live updates: Trump admin is 'one-man rule, unique in US history', says Edward Luce
On Day 2, the speakers include Edward Luce, chief US commentator at the Financial Times, and Prof Joyeeta Gupta, distinguished professor of environment and development in the Global South at the University of Amsterdam.
- 1 Mins ago'Washington is Trumpistan': Edward Luce on US politics
- 4 Mins agoTrump is master of news cycle domination: Edward Luce
- 29 Mins agoKey speakers at HTLS this year
- 31 Mins agoHTLS 2025, Day 2: Check the full schedule
- 33 Mins agoHTLS Day 2 to kick off with an in-depth conversation with FT's Edward Luce
Hindustan Times Leadership Summit Live updates: Welcome to the 23rd edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit — a stage which offers fresh ideas to share the current discourse and for a better tomorrow. As the world stands at the cusp of profound change and India emerging voice with its growth momentum and limitless energy, the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit turns its gaze toward the forces shaping the future....Read More
This year, under the theme “Transforming Tomorrow”, leaders and changemakers from across the fields, like politics, business, sports, health, science and entertainment gather to capture the spirit of innovation, resilience and growth that defines our era. The summit is being held from December 4 to December 6.
The 23rd edition of the summit is lined with prominent speakers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, actor Hugh Grant, and several others.
On Day 2, Edward Luce, chief US commentator at the Financial Times, will be in conversation with Kaveree Bamzai, while Prof. Joyeeta Gupta, distinguished professor of environment and development in the Global South at the University of Amsterdam, will interact with Binayak Dasgupta.
Earlier, on Thursday, the speakers included Srinivas Narayanan, CTO of B2B Applications at OpenAI; Ridham Desai, Managing Director and Chief Equity Strategist, India, at Morgan Stanley; and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.
HTLS was launched in 2003 to enhance the level of discourse on critical issues, encourage interaction among leaders in important areas, and present international-quality thought platforms aimed at solutions.
The last twenty-two summits have been outstanding successes, with attendance by leaders from India and around the world. The audience has included senior politicians, bureaucrats, diplomats, business executives, thinkers, commentators, and analysts. Over the years, the summit has become one of India’s most prestigious and eagerly awaited forums.
'Washington is Trumpistan': Edward Luce on US politics
While speaking about the current political climate in the US, Edward Luce remarked, “Washington is really Trumpistan.” He added that this may soon change, noting that “a battle for Trump’s succession” is already underway. “But, for the time being, this is a unique phenomenon in American history,” he said.
Trump is master of news cycle domination: Edward Luce at HTLS
Edward Luce, chief US commentator at the Financial Times, described US President Donald Trump as a master of dominating the news cycle, saying the president enjoys “escalation dominance.” Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Luce said, “He (Trump) has got escalation dominance over news. Everything is about Trump. The way politics works is in reaction to Trump.”
Key speakers at HTLS this year
The 23rd edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit will feature a distinguished list of speakers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, actor Hugh Grant, and Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal.
HTLS 2025, Day 2: Check the full schedule
5:30pm–6:00pm: Edward Luce, chief US commentator at the Financial Times, in conversation with Kaveree Bamzai.
6:00pm–6:30pm: Prof. Joyeeta Gupta, distinguished professor of environment and development in the Global South at the University of Amsterdam and IHE Institute for Water Education, in conversation with Binayak Dasgupta.
HTLS 2025 Live: Day 2 to kick off with an in-depth conversation with FT's Edward Luce
Welcome to the Day 2 of the 23rd edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.
Edward Luce, chief US commentator at the Financial Times, will be speaking with Kaveree Bamzai on the current US politics, Trump's policies and the rise of Zohran Mamdani.