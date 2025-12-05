HTLS 2025 Live updates: Trump admin is 'one-man rule, unique in US history', says Edward Luce

This year, under the theme “Transforming Tomorrow”, leaders and changemakers from across the fields, like politics, business, sports, health, science and entertainment gather to capture the spirit of innovation, resilience and growth that defines our era. The summit is being held from December 4 to December 6.

The 23rd edition of the summit is lined with prominent speakers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, actor Hugh Grant, and several others.

On Day 2, Edward Luce, chief US commentator at the Financial Times, will be in conversation with Kaveree Bamzai, while Prof. Joyeeta Gupta, distinguished professor of environment and development in the Global South at the University of Amsterdam, will interact with Binayak Dasgupta.

Earlier, on Thursday, the speakers included Srinivas Narayanan, CTO of B2B Applications at OpenAI; Ridham Desai, Managing Director and Chief Equity Strategist, India, at Morgan Stanley; and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

HTLS was launched in 2003 to enhance the level of discourse on critical issues, encourage interaction among leaders in important areas, and present international-quality thought platforms aimed at solutions.

The last twenty-two summits have been outstanding successes, with attendance by leaders from India and around the world. The audience has included senior politicians, bureaucrats, diplomats, business executives, thinkers, commentators, and analysts. Over the years, the summit has become one of India’s most prestigious and eagerly awaited forums.