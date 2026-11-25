The occasion marked Baba Nanak’s 557th birth anniversary and was important not only as a celebration of his birth, but something more transformative: the emergence of a religious and social tradition that would go on to reshape the cultural and intellectual landscape of the Indian subcontinent.

Millions of Sikhs and people across the world celebrated Guru Nanak Gurpurab, commemorating the birth of Guru Nanak (1469-1539), the founder of Sikhism, on November 24.

Millions of Sikhs and people across the world celebrated Guru Nanak Gurpurab, commemorating the birth of Guru Nanak (1469-1539), the founder of Sikhism, on November 24.

PREMIUM A view of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib illuminated on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti in New Delhi on November 24 (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO) more less

The occasion marked Baba Nanak’s 557th birth anniversary and was important not only as a celebration of his birth, but something more transformative: the emergence of a religious and social tradition that would go on to reshape the cultural and intellectual landscape of the Indian subcontinent.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Religions do not emerge in a historical vacuum. They are shaped by the societies in which they take root: by the hierarchies they inherit and question, the economic arrangements they inhabit and operate within, the political authorities they encounter and, at times, resist, and the inquiries of human existence to which they attempt to offer answers.

The emergence of Sikhism, as a spiritual intervention, a critique of prevailing social conditions, and a means by which to create a like-minded community in viewing the world, in fifteenth-century Punjab is no different. But to understand Sikhism, therefore, it is necessary to look beyond Guru Nanak’s spiritual experiences and examine the world into which he was born.

Socio-economic context in ‘Medieval’ Punjab

Fifteenth-century Punjab occupied an important geographical and cultural position between the Indian subcontinent and Central Asia. As Khushwant Singh states in A History of the Sikhs (Volume 1), “The Punjab, being the main gateway into India, was fated to be the perpetual field of battle and the first home of all the conquerors...out of this mixture…were born the Punjabi people and their language.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It was a region shaped by successive waves of migration, conquest, trade and cultural exchange. Islam had been established in parts of the region for centuries, and indeed took on an ‘Indian’ character, while diverse Hindu traditions, devotional movements and local religious practices continued to coexist. Under the rulers of the time -- the Lodis -- Persianate court culture, Islamic institutions, Sufi networks and the vernacular devotional traditions of northern India formed part of a complex religious landscape.

This was also a society organised through considerable social stratification. Under Hinduism, caste determined much of an individual’s social standing, occupational possibilities and access to religious and cultural authority. These divisions were embedded in the everyday organisation where Brahmanical ritual hierarchies privileged certain groups, while communities engaged in agricultural labour, artisanal production and occupations considered polluting occupied unequal positions within the social order.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The region’s economy was predominantly agrarian, although trade and urban commercial activity were also important. Agricultural communities, artisan groups, merchants and local landed elites occupied different positions within the political economy of the Punjab. The period was also marked by changing political authorities and the instability of the late Delhi Sultanate.

Religious authority, meanwhile, was dispersed across temples, mosques, devotional communities and local spiritual figures. Politically, this was a period of considerable flux. The Lodi rulers, particularly Sikandar Lodi (1489-1517), presided over a Sultanate whose authority, while extending across much of northern India, depended on relationships with local chiefs, landed elites and other intermediaries. The eventual invasion of Babur in 1526 and the defeat of Ibrahim Lodi at the First Battle of Panipat brought the Delhi Sultanate to an end and established Mughal rule in North India.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The lifetime of Guru Nanak, who was born in Rai Bhoi di Talwandi (now Nankana Sahib, Pakistan) to Mehta Kalu, a Khatri, thus spanned two distinct political orders. His upbringing would reflect an acute awareness of the violence and instability accompanying this transition.

This, according to J.S. Grewal in The Sikhs of the Punjab, “ This (the transition from Afghan to Mughal rule in the Punjab and in northern India)...was the most important political development during his life”.

Nanak and the foundations of Sikhism

Guru Nanak’s compositions reveal a critique of the political, social and religious order of his time. He was critical of rulers who exploited ordinary people, religious authorities who privileged ritual over ethical conduct, and social practices that reduced spiritual worth to inherited status. His teachings centred on the oneness of the divine, or the principle of Ik Onkar, and the possibility of experiencing the divine through everyday life rather than ritual or religious exclusivity.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

By bringing people together across caste and social distinctions, they challenged hierarchies not merely through doctrine but through everyday practice. Therefore, as J D Cunningham writes in his seminal work A History of the Sikhs, “Thus Nanak extricated his followers from the accumulated errors of ages, and enjoined upon them devotion of thought and excellence of conduct as the first of duties. He left them, erect and free, unbiased in mind and unfettered by rules, to become an increasing body of truthful worshippers. His reform was in immediate effect religious and moral only; believers were regarded as Sikhs; or disciples, not as subjects”.

The traditional account of Guru Nanak’s travels also recalls the companionship of Bhai Mardana, a Muslim musician who accompanied him and played the rabab as Nanak sang his compositions. Their relationship is significant not only as an expression of personal friendship but also as a reminder of the cultural and devotional exchanges that shaped the religious world of medieval Punjab.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, these teachings and practices needed institutionalisation or codification to endure beyond the founder’s lifetime. Guru Nanak established a community at Kartarpur, where followers gathered, worked and shared meals. His appointment of Bhai Lehna, who became Guru Angad, as his successor rather than passing authority to one of his sons established a principle of spiritual succession. Over the generations, the Gurus developed congregational networks and a shared scriptural tradition.

Guru Arjan’s compilation of the Adi Granth in 1604 was particularly significant. It brought together the compositions of the Sikh Gurus alongside those of devotional figures from different religious and social backgrounds, including Kabir, Ravidas and Sheikh Farid. It gave the growing Panth a common textual foundation.

The Sikhs under the Mughals

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The relationship between the Sikh community and political authority, meanwhile, became increasingly complex. The execution of Guru Arjan under Mughal emperor Jahangir in 1606 marked a turning point. As Khushwant Singh spotlights, “The murder of the saintly Arjun was a profound shock to the people. The Emperor’s order to arrest the Guru’s family and confiscate his property was not carried out, for the local officials believed that the death of the Guru would keep the Sikhs subdued for a long time. The result was just the opposite.”

Guru Hargobind, his successor and the 6th Guru, responded by developing the concept of Miri-Piri, symbolised by two swords representing temporal and spiritual authority. This articulated the idea that the Guru’s responsibilities extended beyond guiding the community’s spiritual life to addressing its temporal and political circumstances. Guru Hargobind maintained an armed following and engaged in military confrontations with Mughal forces. This was an important development in the evolution of Sikhism.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The community was increasingly being organised not only around religious devotion and congregational life, but also around the ability to defend its institutions and followers. Spiritual authority and political responsibility were no longer treated as entirely separate domains.

This trajectory culminated in the creation of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh at Anandpur Sahib in 1699. Through the ceremony of Khande di Pahul, the initiation of the Panj Pyare and the establishment of the Five Ks (Kara, Kesh, Kirpan, Kacheras, and Kanga), the Khalsa became a disciplined community with a distinct collective identity. The adoption of the names Singh and Kaur

further challenged inherited distinctions of caste and status. In 1708, Guru Gobind Singh vested the continuing spiritual authority of the community in the Guru Granth Sahib and the collective Guru Khalsa Panth, bringing the line of human Gurus to an end.

The codification of Sikh identity

The historical development of Sikhism did not end with the establishment of the Khalsa or the conferral of Guruship on the Guru Granth Sahib. Indeed, Sikhism evolved over the centuries, even from Nanak’s time. In The Construction of Religious Boundaries: Culture, Identity, and Diversity in the Sikh Tradition, Harjot Oberoi asserts that even Nanak’s “...successors, faced with a rapidly expanding constituency and changing social forces, found it hard to sustain his minimalist teaching.” The eighteenth and nineteenth centuries therefore witnessed further transformations in the community’s political organisation, religious practices and collective identity.

The Khalsa’s emergence transformed the political possibilities of the Sikh community. In the eighteenth century, Sikh groups organised into military confederacies known as misls, eventually laying the foundations for the Sikh kingdom under Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the early 19th century. These developments were neither immediate nor inevitable: the Khalsa’s practices and collective identity continued to evolve through the 18th century, shaped by political conflict and social change.