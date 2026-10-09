Lucknow, A 56-year-old Uttar Pradesh Home Guard allegedly strangled his wife and daughter to death with a data cable while they were asleep at their home in Lucknow's Krishnanagar area, police said on Friday.

Home Guard strangles wife, daughter with data cable in Lucknow; held

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused, Ravindra Shankar, has been taken into custody and is being questioned. The motive behind the killings is being investigated, they said.

The incident came to light around 6 am on Friday after police received information about the alleged murder of a woman and her daughter at their residence in the Bholakhera locality, according to a police statement.

The deceased were identified as Shyama Dulari , Shankar's wife, and Pooja Sahu , his daughter. Shankar is posted as a Home Guard in Lucknow district, the statement said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that Shankar frequently had domestic disputes with his wife. After an earlier dispute, she allegedly left home without informing the family and took some jewellery with her, prompting him to lodge a missing-person report. She returned home a few days ago, police said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} His daughter got married in 2017, but the marriage later ended in divorce. She remarried in 2022, but that too ended in divorce, and she started living with her father, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His daughter got married in 2017, but the marriage later ended in divorce. She remarried in 2022, but that too ended in divorce, and she started living with her father, they said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Senior police officers inspected the crime scene, and a forensic team was called to collect evidence. The bodies were sent for postmortem after completion of inquest proceedings.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

In a separate incident in the same police station area, a 28-year-old painter, Sukhpal, was found injured outside his room and later declared dead at Lokbandhu Hospital.

Sukhpal was allegedly assaulted during a dispute with his friend Rajesh Rawat alias Kali while they were partying, police said.

Four police teams have been formed to arrest Rawat, who is absconding, they said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sukhpal's body has been kept at the hospital mortuary pending the arrival of his family and completion of legal formalities. Further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.