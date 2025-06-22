A parliamentary panel is likely to recommend that the government revamp the internal mechanisms of Indian embassies, and mandate that each diplomatic mission undergoes at least one audit every three to four years, after a review of some reports revealed rule violations and procedural lapses in the Indian High Commission in London, officials familiar with the matter said. House panel may suggest high commissions’ audits

According to the report, which HT has seen, some of the officials at the London high commissionallegedly accepted compensation from a property developer without approval from the ministry of external affairs (MEA) and without any documented justification for the amount accepted. Additionally, a private party was reportedly irregularly authorised to receive and retain government receipts and use them to cover mission expenses. The report also cited that renovation work in the basement of India House, London, was carried out without proper approvals from the concerned authorities.

A draft report, which was adopted by a House panel earlier this week, said, “The Committee are pained to note the feeble reply of the ministry that punitive action has already been initiated by the Ministry and that there is absence of necessary evidence to support criminal charges against the concerned officials, The Committee are of the considered opinion that the Ministry is trying to protect the delinquent officers when audit has clearly established violation of rules and processes.”

The panel observed that it is not the first time it has seen cases involving violation of rules and guidelines of missions abroad. The draft report maintains the need for a strong deterant action and asked the ministry to proceed with criminal charges against errant officials.

The House panel, according to functionaries, might ask for a wider preventive measure and suggest that internal audit mechanism including its mandate and terms of reference to include transaction and compliance4 audit.

The panel might also suggest that parliamentary panels must be appraised of such audits from at least last five years and its findings.

“The committee emphasize that revamping of the internal audit mechanism is of paramount importance given the frequent occurrence and non-detection of such cases of blatant violations of rules and regulations. Internal audit will help uncover potential risks, vulnerabilities and areas of weakness within the missions allowing for proactive risk management and mitigation strategies to be develop,” the draft added.