HT Morning Brief November 1: Oppn's ‘Chalo Dilli’ march today; protests sweep France, Germany and more

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Opposition's ‘Chalo Dilli’ march today

E-rickshaws pass by cutouts of Indian National Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and K C Venugopal put up outside Ramlila Maidan ahead of the "Save Democracy" march. (REUTERS)

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The Opposition's ‘Chalo Dilli’ march will begin at noon from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction. The march will culminate at Ramlila Maidan, where a mega rally is scheduled from 10am to 5pm. The march has been called against alleged electoral irregularities and to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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The protest comes a day after the Opposition's mock impeachment of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, held at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

Arab parties may turn kingmakers in Israel

Deep Dive Why is the INDIA bloc holding the ‘Chalo Dilli’ march? The Opposition says the march is against alleged electoral irregularities, including concerns over the revision of electoral rolls. It is also demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Where does the ‘Chalo Dilli’ march start and end? The march is scheduled to start at noon near the Minto Road–Connaught Place junction and proceed to Ramlila Maidan. A rally at the ground is scheduled from 10am to 5pm. What security and traffic arrangements are in place for the Ramlila Maidan rally? Nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel are being deployed, with CCTV cameras, drones and barricades also planned. Traffic diversions are expected on several central Delhi roads, and commuters have been urged to use the Metro.

The Israeli elections ended in a stalemate on Thursday, with neither of the two main rival camps securing a clear majority. Amid suspense over what happens next, reports indicate that Ra'am and Joint List, the two main Arab parties that together secured 19 seats, may back the Opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot in a bid to oust PM Benjamin Netanyahu from power.

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{{^usCountry}} According to a Times of Israel report, the Joint List is willing to back anti-Netanyahu parties from outside, even though it is doesn't want to actually be part of the government. “We want to help anyone who wants to bring down this awful government… and switch it for a different government. We want to be part of the correction, part of the hope," veteran Arab MK Ahmad Tibi was quoted as saying. Protests sweep France, Germany {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a Times of Israel report, the Joint List is willing to back anti-Netanyahu parties from outside, even though it is doesn't want to actually be part of the government. “We want to help anyone who wants to bring down this awful government… and switch it for a different government. We want to be part of the correction, part of the hope," veteran Arab MK Ahmad Tibi was quoted as saying. Protests sweep France, Germany {{/usCountry}}

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Scores of people took to the streets in France and Germany as Europe witnessed yet another week of protests. France saw its third consecutive weekend of demonstrations, while those in Germany turned violent, with protesters looting stores and hurling petrol bombs at authorities.

US' Marco Rubio flags Pakistan's concerns

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United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio flagged Pakistan's concerns on cross-border terrorism at the G20 foreign ministers' meet in Atlnata, saying Islamabad is concerned over “terrorist attacks from Afghanistan.” Rubio said that the US did not want Pakistan “to be targeted by terrorism.”

Rubio's came even as Pakistan reportedly hit several Afghan Taliban border posts and military installations in retaliatory strikes after alleged cross-border firing South Waziristan and Parachinar districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Binance says it has covered 90% of losses from hack

Crypto exchange Binance said on Saturday it has been able to replace 90% of the amount stolen after a record $6.3 billion hack of its platform, by using company money to buy new tokens. The remaining 10% consists of tokens that are less liquid, which means they may take longer to buy, it said in a statement posted on X.

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"We've now replenished 90% of the stolen assets, and we're committed to covering the remaining 10%. Our users will not bear the financial impact of this incident," co-CEO Richard Teng said on X on Saturday.

Read full Reuters story here.