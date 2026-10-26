HT Morning Brief October 26: BNS hit-&-run section yet to come into force; first batch of Agniveers ready

Good morning, readers! Here are the top headlines you need to know today, covering politics, global events, sports and entertainment.

2 years on, BNS hit-&-run section yet to come into force

More than 18,000 Agniveers from the first batch are set to leave the armed forces by December 31 after completing their four-year tenure, officials said. (HT file photo)

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More than two years after the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) replaced the Indian Penal Code, the provision meant to punish drivers who cause a death through rash driving and then flee remains on the books but out of force. Recently, two high-profile crashes involving Sia, a motorcyclist hit on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road in September, and three young people killed near Kerala’s Nedumbassery in October by a speeding Mini Cooper drew markedly different criminal charges, exposing the hole the dormant clause leaves. The Gurugram police added an attempt-to-murder charge after examining CCTV footage, while Kerala police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the absence of the BNS Section 106(2). Read more here.

Election Commission orders statewide scrutiny of Uttar Pradesh voter list entries, deletions post-SIR

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{{^usCountry}} The Election Commission of India (ECI) has put under mandatory scrutiny all names added, deleted or amended in the voter list across Uttar Pradesh through Forms 6 (registration), 7 (deletion), and 8 (correction of entries) fed by computer assistants in all 403 assembly constituencies of the state after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process ended on April 10. The decision follows the detection of anomalies in electoral rolls of various assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in districts like Pilibhit and Azamgarh. Click here to read more. Justice Lalit changed case listing approach as CJI, says Justice Kaul in memoir {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Election Commission of India (ECI) has put under mandatory scrutiny all names added, deleted or amended in the voter list across Uttar Pradesh through Forms 6 (registration), 7 (deletion), and 8 (correction of entries) fed by computer assistants in all 403 assembly constituencies of the state after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process ended on April 10. The decision follows the detection of anomalies in electoral rolls of various assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in districts like Pilibhit and Azamgarh. Click here to read more. Justice Lalit changed case listing approach as CJI, says Justice Kaul in memoir {{/usCountry}}

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The Supreme Court had more than 1,000 cases marked as “sensitive” that were kept off its regular cause lists, a practice that exposed how the Chief Justice of India’s control over case allocation and listing could determine which matters came up for hearing, former top court judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul has written in his memoir “Without Fear or Favour”, crediting Justice Uday U Lalit with changing that approach during his brief tenure as the CJI. Read more her.

First batch of 18,300 Agniveers set to leave armed forces by December 31 as 4-year tenure ends

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More than 18,000 Agniveers from the first batch are set to leave the armed forces by December 31 after completing their four-year tenure under the Agnipath recruitment scheme, shifting the focus to second-career opportunities available to them, officials aware of the matter said on Sunday. The three services, the navy followed by the air force and the army, will begin releasing 75% of Agniveers from their first batch in phases starting mid-November, the officials said, asking not to be named. Click here for more.

HT exclusive: AR Rahman is amused by people criticising Ramayana songs

Many felt it was a match made in heaven when AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer were brought on board as the composers for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The first piece of music, revealed in the title announcement, was praised. The songs have evoked mixed reactions, with many first criticising and then praising them. In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, Rahman opens up on composing the music for Rahman, why he broke his ‘no collab’ rule for Hans Zimmer, and his reaction to the public reactions. Read more here.

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