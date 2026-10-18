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HT Morning News Brief October 18: 19 dead in Kolkata Durga Puja pandal stampede; CJI says youth questioning is healthy

Here are the top headlines from the day that you need to know - from politics and world news to sports and entertainment.

Updated on: Oct 18, 2026, 09:12:59 IST
By HT News Desk
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Good morning, readers! Here are the top headlines from the day that you need to know - from politics and world news to sports and entertainment.

19 killed after stampede at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal, TMC targets BJP

A woman breaks down at Kolkata Medical College, where those injured in the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal have been brought for treatment, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI)
A woman breaks down at Kolkata Medical College, where those injured in the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal have been brought for treatment, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI)

At least 19 people were killed and 25 injured in a stampede triggered by a surge in crowds and heavy rain at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Saturday evening. The stampede occurred around 7.30pm at Chor Bagan, one of the city’s most popular Durga Puja venues, in cramped north Kolkata, as crowds jostled through a narrow bylane on Saptami, the seventh day of the festival, even as rain lashed the city and left the streets slippery. Click here to read more.

Deferred 100% US tariffs offer only temporary relief to India as Russian oil imports fall

Washington’s decision to hold off tariffs of up to 100% that a new US sanctions law would have triggered against India for buying Russian oil offers only temporary relief, people familiar with the matter said, as Indian refiners have already cut their Russian purchases and are paying more for the oil that replaced them. Imports of discounted Russian crude have fallen by a third since July, industry executives said, and India’s crude import bill rose 31.6% in September from August even though volumes grew only 14.2%, according to the petroleum ministry’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell. Read more here.

Youth posing questions to institutions sign of a vibrant democracy: CJI Surya Kant

Deep Dive

What happened at the Chor Bagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata?

A stampede broke out at the crowded pandal in north Kolkata on Saptami, leaving at least 19 people dead and 25 injured. The venue was closed to visitors, and the injured were taken to hospital.

What caused the Kolkata Durga Puja pandal stampede?

A crowd surge occurred amid heavy rain, which made the streets slippery. People rushed through a narrow lane, and some fell, triggering a chain reaction.

What action was taken after the Chor Bagan pandal stampede?

Police detained people, including puja organisers and those responsible for crowd management, and a probe was announced. The state government also announced compensation for victims’ families and the injured.
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On Thursday, at a SpaceX rocket test site in Texas, Tesla’s new Roadster rose on jets of compressed air, flipped over a row of parked cars and came back down on its wheels. It was a showman’s reveal, built for the livestream. Nearly eight years earlier, an engineer in Maranello had drawn up a Ferrari that used the same sort of jets for a different purpose, to sharpen its driving dynamics by pressing the car into the road so it could corner, brake and accelerate harder. Ferrari chief executive Benedetto Vigna confirmed the design in an interview with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where the Italian supercar maker on Saturday unveiled the Luce, its first all-electric car, and brought its Universo Ferrari exhibition to India for the first time. Click here to read more.

Saif Ali Khan jokes about not receiving 2 years' worth of ghee he won on KBC yet

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan stepped onto the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, to promote his film Haiwaan and stepped out a ‘ghee legend’ as fans put it. In the latest episode of Kapil Sharma’s The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, the actor jokingly complained that he had not yet received the two-year supply of ghee he won on the show. He added that he didn’t receive his cheque either. Read more here.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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