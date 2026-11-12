HTLS 2026 LIVE: Pandemics, wars only pause things briefly, says VFS Global CEO Zubin Karkaria
HTLS Summit 2026 LIVE: The latest edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit will bring together influential voices to examine changing realities across economies, geopolitics, technology, business and society as the world enters an era defined by rapid disruption and unprecedented change.
HTLS Summit 2026 live updates: The Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026 kicked off today (November 12), with two virtual sessions. The 24th edition of the event will bring together influential voices to examine changing realities across economies, geopolitics, technology, business and society as the world enters an era defined by rapid disruption and unprecedented change....Read More
This year’s summit will examine the forces reshaping how people live, lead, and shape the future. The theme, "New Rules. New Realities", captures a world in which established assumptions are being questioned, and new opportunities are taking shape. The summit also aims to examine how leaders can navigate a landscape where certainty is increasingly being replaced by adaptation.
Two sessions are being held on Day 1. Zubin Karkaria, founder and CEO of VFS Global, will be in conversation with Nisheeth Upadhyay, Editor and COO of Hindustan Times Digital. The second session will feature Anima Anandkumar, co-founder of Accelerated Understanding and Bren Professor at Caltech, speaking with Vishal Mathur, Technology Editor at Hindustan Times.
Launched in 2003, the HT Leadership Summit was established to enhance the level of discourse on critical issues, bring leaders from important fields together and provide an international-standard platform for exchanging ideas and exploring solutions.
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- 12 Nov 2026, 04:06:01 PM IST
Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026 kicks off today
The Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026 kicks off today (November 12), with two sessions lined up for Thursday. The 24th edition of the event will bring together influential voices to examine changing realities across economies, geopolitics, technology, business and society as the world enters an era defined by rapid disruption and unprecedented change.
This year’s summit will examine the forces reshaping how people live, lead, and shape the future. The theme, "New Rules. New Realities", captures a world in which established assumptions are being questioned, and new opportunities are taking shape.
The summit also aims to examine how leaders can navigate a landscape where certainty is increasingly being replaced by adaptation.
- 12 Nov 2026, 05:37:05 PM IST
The wish to travel never goes away, says VFS Global CEO on geopolitics and migration debates
Zubin Karkaria, founder and CEO of VFS Global, said the wish to travel never goes away. After COVID it came back as what was called "revenge travel".
“Trouble spots only pause things briefly, and domestic travel picks up in the meantime.” He listed SARS, H1N1, COVID, Russia-Ukraine and the conflicts in West Asia.
- 12 Nov 2026, 05:33:38 PM IST
Beyond US, UK: Where Indian students are heading, as per CEO of VFS Global
For decades, an Indian student going abroad to study was likely to end up in the US, the UK, Canada or Australia. That map is being redrawn, VFS Global founder Zubin Karkaria said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Thursday.
“Traditionally, the students always travelled to the US, Canada, Australia, UK. And now what we are seeing is a shift to Europe,” Karkaria said. “There’s a growth of students travelling to Europe by almost 70% every year.”
Germany, Austria, Spain and France are among the countries drawing them. And the biggest shift is in who makes the decision.
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- 12 Nov 2026, 05:23:45 PM IST
India is the powerhouse of global mobility, says VFS Global CEO
VFS Global CEO Zubin Karkaria, speaking at HTLS 2026, called India the “powerhouse of global mobility”.
“Now, it's a necessity, not a luxury, and people travel three to four times a year,” he said.
He says India is the second-largest source market for students and could become number one. It also sends the most skilled labour abroad, as well as people visiting friends and relatives, he said.
- 12 Nov 2026, 04:44:57 PM IST
All about Zubin Karkaria, first speaker at HT Leadership Summit 2026
Zubin Karkaria founded VFS Global in 2001. The company plays a key role in international mobility, serving as the operational backbone for global travellers by managing document collection and appointment scheduling. It works with more than 70 governments worldwide and helps millions of people travel internationally.
His firm aims to ease the logistical burden on foreign embassies and consulates, allowing diplomatic staff to focus on visa decision-making and security assessments.
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- 12 Nov 2026, 04:17:15 PM IST
Theme for this year's HT Leadership Summit
This year’s summit will examine the forces reshaping how people live, lead, and shape the future.
The theme, "New Rules. New Realities", captures a world in which established assumptions are being questioned, and new opportunities are taking shape.
Launched in 2003, the HT Leadership Summit was established to enhance the level of discourse on critical issues, bring leaders from important fields together and provide an international-standard platform for exchanging ideas and exploring solutions.