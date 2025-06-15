Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hyderabad: Two unidentified persons electrocuted while sleeping on pavement

PTI |
Jun 15, 2025 12:11 PM IST

Two unidentified persons sleeping on a pavement in Hyderabad were electrocuted after high-tension wires snapped and fell on them.

Two unidentified people who were sleeping on a pavement here died of electrocution after high tension electric wires snapped and fell on them, police said on Sunday.

LB Nagar Police Inspector K Vinod Kumar said the victims were suspected to be beggars. (File) (Pic used for representation)(Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)
LB Nagar Police Inspector K Vinod Kumar said the victims were suspected to be beggars. (File) (Pic used for representation)(Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)

LB Nagar Police Inspector K Vinod Kumar said the victims were suspected to be beggars.

“The incident happened at around 2 am. They died on the spot. Bodies have been sent for autopsy,” the police official said.

Police and Power Department officials reached the spot after the incident, and an investigation is on.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Hyderabad: Two unidentified persons electrocuted while sleeping on pavement
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On