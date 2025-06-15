Hyderabad: Two unidentified persons electrocuted while sleeping on pavement

Two unidentified people who were sleeping on a pavement here died of electrocution after high tension electric wires snapped and fell on them, police said on Sunday. LB Nagar Police Inspector K Vinod Kumar said the victims were suspected to be beggars. (File) (Pic used for representation)(Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)

“The incident happened at around 2 am. They died on the spot. Bodies have been sent for autopsy,” the police official said.

Police and Power Department officials reached the spot after the incident, and an investigation is on.