Hyderabad: Two unidentified persons electrocuted while sleeping on pavement
Jun 15, 2025 12:11 PM IST
Two unidentified persons sleeping on a pavement in Hyderabad were electrocuted after high-tension wires snapped and fell on them.
Two unidentified people who were sleeping on a pavement here died of electrocution after high tension electric wires snapped and fell on them, police said on Sunday.
LB Nagar Police Inspector K Vinod Kumar said the victims were suspected to be beggars.
“The incident happened at around 2 am. They died on the spot. Bodies have been sent for autopsy,” the police official said.
Police and Power Department officials reached the spot after the incident, and an investigation is on.
