I do not believe in the culture of criticising corporate: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he did not believe in the culture of criticising industry and corporates who he believed were doing exemplary social work alongside their business.

Addressing IT professionals and tech honchos at a town hall in New Delhi. Modi praised industries and corporates for “exemplary social work alongside their business” while saying he does not believe in the culture of criticising them. “In our country, the general culture is to abuse businessmen, industrialists. I do not know why it is so but it has become a fashion. This is not a line of thought I agree with,” Modi said.

He urged tech companies to contribute their expertise and manpower to bring social change. “We have seen today, in this townhall programme, how leading IT corporates are doing excellent social work, urging their employees to contribute to the society.”

Modi had in July said he was not scared to be seen with industrialists as his conscience was clear and that they had contributed to country’s development.

At the town hall, IT companies like Tata Consultancy Services, Cognizant, Tech Mahindra and Mindtree showcased the social transformation efforts they have undertaken and pledged to support the newly launched ‘self4society’ initiative.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 08:55 IST