‘I get 2-3 kgs of abuse every day, convert it into energy’: PM Modi in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday in his speech addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad, said he receives up to “2-3 kgs” of verbal abuses every day from the opposition but that is what keeps him going to serve people as such words are the “nutrition” for him.

“People ask me, don’t I get tired of such a hectic schedule? I tell them that I take 2-3o kgs of abuse (from the opposition parties) but God has blessed me with the capacity of processing all such abuses in my stomach which get converted into nutrition. It becomes the energy which helps me serve the people with more vigour,” he said.

Without naming the Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) leaders or chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the PM said they were indulging in verbal attacks on him every day out of fear, disappointment and the influence of superstitions.

Some people, out of disappointment, depression and fear have ‘exhausted’ the dictionary to abuse him, he said.

“They have even published dictionaries of abuses to use against me. I request the BJP workers not to get upset or angry with such abusive comments. Just enjoy them, have a good cup of tea, and sleep with the hope that the darkness will disappear the next day and the lotus is going to bloom,” he said.

He further called upon the BJP workers to take it easy with the abuses being hurled at him by the rival parties, as such abuses would only make him strong and resolute.

“If by abusing me and BJP, Telangana’s situation and the lives of people get improved, continue abusing us. But if my opposition thinks that it can abuse the people of Telangana, that will not be tolerated,” PM Modi further said in a veiled attack on CM KC Rao.

Modi further made the “family politics” jibe at the ruling TRS and said the state needs a government that works for all families and not just one.

“Politics is there to serve the people and resolve their problems. The BJP will go to the people with constructive politics and a service motto. It will fight against corruption and family rule,” he said and expressed confidence that the people of Telangana would elect a party which would work for every family instead of one family.

Stating that the BJP had a long bonding with Telangana, Modi recalled when the party had just two seats in the Lok Sabha.

The people of Telangana supported us in our toughest days, he said.

Further attacking the Telangana government, the PM recalled how the state left the farmers in the lurch during the pandemic, while the central government supported the poor by feeding them with free rations.

About two crore people of Telangana were still reaping the benefits of the free ration scheme, he said.

“Telangana wants politics of development. Telangana wants politics of ‘People First’ instead of ‘Family First.’ That is why people of the state are supporting the BJP,” he said.

Meanwhile, TRS lawmaker and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday criticised Modi for not making any concrete announcements for Telangana but cheating the people with empty talk.

“The PM, who came to Telangana today, has yet again failed to explain the Centre’s contribution to the development of the state. He did not answer any of the questions raised by the chief minister on what the Centre had done for the state in the last eight years. Instead, he confined himself to the same old rhetoric,” Kavitha said.

She urged the people of Telangana to take note of the false promises made by Modi and be wary of the Prime Minister’s empty talk.

Moreover, the TRS party workers held black balloon protests and erected banners all along the Begumpet airport road with “Modi Go Back” slogans, while the Left party workers courted arrest while staging demonstrations at Karimnagar, Ramagundam and Godavarikhani in protest against the privatisation policies.

Modi, while addressing a gathering after dedicating the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (RFCL) unit at Ramagundam revived at a cost of ₹6,300 crore, scotched the rumours that his government was privatising the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) in Telangana.

The PM made it clear that Singareni Coal Collieries Limited would not be privatised.

“Some people sitting in Hyderabad are instigating the coal mine workers and people by spreading false propaganda that the Centre is going to privatise SCCL. We have no such proposal nor do we have any such intention,” he said.

He pointed out that the Centre has only a 49% stake in the company, while the Telangana government has 51%. “How can we privatise it?” he asked and pointed out that his government had put an end to massive scams in the coal mines that surfaced in the past.

Modi said his government has not been confined to the mere laying of foundations, but focussed on completing the projects speedily. “We have taken all steps to make India the third largest economic superpower in the country,” he said.

Modi on Friday during his visit to Telangana dedicated the RFCL and Bhadrachalam Road-Sathupally railway line project to the nation and laid the foundation stone for three highway expansion projects in Telangana worth over Rs. 2200 crore.