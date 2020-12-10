e-paper
IAF raises objections to Netflix trailer

This is the second time in recent months that the IAF has expressed displeasure over Netflix content.

india Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 07:03 IST
Sunetra Choudhury
Sunetra Choudhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The IAF official did not rule out taking legal action against AK vs AK as well.Hours later, Anil Kapoor, 63, tweeted an apology in a video statement.
The IAF official did not rule out taking legal action against AK vs AK as well.Hours later, Anil Kapoor, 63, tweeted an apology in a video statement.(Netflix/YouTube)
         

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday objected to a trailer of an upcoming film starring veteran actor Anil Kapoor and director Anurag Kashyap, asking for certain scenes to be deleted. The trailer of the film AK vs AK that streaming platform Netflix calls its “first mockumentary drama’’ shows Kapoor wearing an Indian Air Force uniform using expletives in an apparent parody of Kashyap’s style of edgy films such as Gangs of Wasseypur.

While the trailer of the film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane was released on Monday, the Indian Air Force’s Twitter handle tweeted on Wednesday: “The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn.’’ The film is due for release on Christmas eve.

When contacted, an official of the IAF told Hindustan Times that they came across the clip as part of their routine work of scanning social media for any references to the force. “You can do satire but you cannot do that while wearing an Indian Air Force uniform,’’ said the official who did not wish to be named in this report.

This is the second time in recent months that the IAF has expressed displeasure over Netflix content. Its objections over the Janhvi Kapoor film Gunjan Saxena which depicted gender discrimination that a woman pilot had to experience is already being contested in court. The IAF official did not rule out taking legal action against AK vs AK as well.Hours later, Anil Kapoor, 63, tweeted an apology in a video statement. “It has come to my attention that my trailer has offended some people,’’ said the Slumdog Millionaire actor. “I want to sincerely offer my humble apologies for unintentionally hurting anyone’s sentiments.”

While a Netflix spokesperson refused to comment, the platform clarified its position on Twitter. “AK vs AK is a film in which Anil Kapoor and his co-stars are playing themselves as actors. At no point does the film represent the Indian Air Force or our Armed Forces. We have nothing but the highest respect for the brave people protecting our nation,’’ said the tweet.

