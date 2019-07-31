IAF to launch Indian Air Force: A Cut Above mobile game today

india

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:15 IST

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will on Wednesday launch a flight simulator mobile game, in what is being seen as an attempt to cash on the online gaming boom and motivate the youth to join the forces.

IAF had tweeted a teaser of the single-player ‘Indian Air Force: A Cut Above’ game earlier this month.

“Launch of #IAF #MobileGame : Android / iOS version of IAF developed Mobile Game (Single Player) will be launched on 31 Jul 19. Download on your Android / iOS mobile phone & cherish the thrilling flying experience. The multiplayer version will soon follow. The Teaser of the game…” IAF had posted on July 20.

The teaser featured a character sporting a gunslinger moustache similar to that of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s. Varthaman was captured after his MiG 21 Bison was reportedly shot down during a dog-fight with the Pakistan air force in February this year. He was held captive for over two days before being released on March 1. The IAF pilot had also shot down a Pakistan air force jet before his aircraft went down.

The 1 minute-41 second teaser showed several fighter jets in aerial combat, targeting different on-land structures. The game includes fighter jets and planes like Sukhois, Mi-17 helicopters, and a mid-air refuelling tanker as well.

“I am an air warrior, proud, dependable and fearless. In every act and deed, I put the honour and security of my motherland, first,” the teaser said. “I fly deep into enemy territory and strike fear in the hearts of my enemies,” it added.

The teaser has been viewed more than 43,000 times, ‘liked’ 7,100 times and has been re-tweeted by 1,700 users since July 20.

The game will be available for Android and iOS devices and later released for multiple players.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 13:14 IST