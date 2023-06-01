Home / India News / India Air Force's trainer jet crashes in Karnataka, both pilots land safely

India Air Force's trainer jet crashes in Karnataka, both pilots land safely

ByHT News Desk
Jun 01, 2023 02:11 PM IST

IAF has launched a Court of Inquiry to find out the cause of the accident.

Indian Air Force's (IAF) intermediate jet-powered trainer aircraft HAL HJT-16, also known as Kiran, crashed into an open field in Karnataka's Chamrajnagar village today. According to IAF's official Twitter page, two pilots aboard the aircraft successfully ejected using parachutes and landed safely. The aircraft was taken for a routine training sortie.

IAF's Kiran trainer aircraft crashed.(ANI)
The IAF has ordered an inquiry into the incident to find out the cause of the accident.

Kiran trainer aircraft was designed and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) which performed its maiden flight in 1964. It is used by IAF to conduct intermediate training to pilots also called the Stage 2 training, before they move onto to the next stage to train on board the Hawk jets.

The incident comes after an IAF fighter jet crashed last month in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, killing three people. The MiG-21 was taken out for a routine sortie. The pilot escaped unhurt.

Following the incident, the Air Force decided to ground the entire fleet of Soviet-origin aircraft.

