Iconic Laxman Jhula in Rishikesh closed for public after supporting cable snaps

Public movement on the iconic 450 feet long Laxman Jhula (suspension bridge) over the Ganga River in Rishikesh has been stopped by Muni ki Reti police after one of its supporting wires suddenly snapped on Sunday morning at around 11 am.

The work for the construction of a new bridge is going on adjacent to the old bridge whose wire snapped on Sunday.

Muni Ki Reti police station in charge Ritesh Shah said, “A supporting wire of the bridge snapped early in the morning and considering the risk it posed to the pedestrians and the two-wheelers plying on it we have halted any movement on the bridge.”

The PWD department also inspected the bridge and has termed it risky for any pedestrian or vehicular movement, he added.

The Laxman Jhula Bridge was closed for the public on July 13 citing safety reasons but due to pressure from local citizens, it was reopened after some time. However, with the snapping of the supporting wire, any kind of movement has been stopped on the bridge and a police team has been deployed on both ends of the bridge.

Dharamvir Bharti, a local resident said, “The incident occurred due to the collision of heavy machines being used for the construction of the new bridge resulting in snapping of the wire.”

The movement of people between Tapovan and Laxman Jhula area has been affected due to the restrictions on movement on the bridge.

Laxman Jhula is a suspension bridge across the river Ganges in Rishikesh, connecting the villages of Tapovan to Jonk. Tapovan is in Tehri Garhwal district, on the west bank of the river, while Jonk is in Pauri Garhwal district, on the east bank. The bridge will be closed permanently when the new bridge built parallel to it is completed. According to Hindu tradition, Lakshman had crossed the Ganges on jute ropes where the bridge is located now.

This 450 feet long bridge was constructed during 1927 to 1929, replacing the old bridge of 284 feet span which was washed away by floods in October 1924. The bridge was opened for traffic in April 1930.