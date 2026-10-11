IIIT Ranchi first-year student dies by suicide, probe underway: Police

A first-year student at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Ranchi, allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

The student’s family members have been informed and are expected to arrive in Ranchi by tonight, police said. (Representative Image)

The incident came to light on Saturday night when hostel inmates alerted the institute administration after finding the room locked from the inside. The administration then informed the police.

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Ranchi (Sadar) deputy superintendent of police Sanjeev Besra confirmed the incident and said a probe was underway to ascertain the reason behind the death.

“Probe is on to ascertain the reason. The deceased was a first-year student from Bihar. Preliminary investigation suggests examination pressure, with exams having started on October 8. The body has been sent for autopsy,” Besra said.

According to the police, the body has been sent to RIMS, Ranchi, for a post-mortem examination. The hostel room was sealed, and a forensic team seized the student’s mobile phone and other articles from the room for examination.

The student’s family members have been informed and are expected to arrive in Ranchi by tonight, police said.

Students have started an agitation on campus, demanding better counselling support during examinations.

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{{^usCountry}} “Students have demanded improvements in medical facilities. They are agitating. According to them, if there had been proper medical facilities on campus, he could have been saved,” Besra said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Students have demanded improvements in medical facilities. They are agitating. According to them, if there had been proper medical facilities on campus, he could have been saved,” Besra said. {{/usCountry}}

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Further investigation is underway, police said.

“Statements from some students are being recorded to ascertain whether it was examination stress or something else,” police said.

Meanwhile, the incident has reached the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). Former NCPCR chairperson and current member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Priyank Kanoongo, said the commission was taking cognisance of the incident.

“We are taking cognisance of the untimely death of a first-year student at IIIT in Ranchi,” Kanoongo said in a social media post.

He said the commission would investigate the alleged delay in providing medical treatment to the student, possible administrative negligence and the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide. “We are going to give necessary directions to the Education Ministry as well as law enforcement authorities and investigation agencies,” he said.

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Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290