Illegal firearms supply chain under scanner after three murders in Lucknow

An illegal country-made pistol was recovered from a 20-year-old man wanted in the October 31 murder of Rehan Ghazi after a police encounter in Dubagga late Sunday night, bringing the supply of illicit firearms used in recent violent crimes in Lucknow under scrutiny.

Police have not publicly established the source of the firearms in either case. (Representative Image (Sakib Ali/HT))

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The accused, Ujefa, was allegedly carrying a .315-bore pistol when police intercepted him behind a powerhouse in the Amrapali outpost area. He allegedly opened fire at the police personnel and sustained a bullet injury in retaliatory firing.

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DCP West JK Srivastav said police recovered two empty cartridges, one live cartridge and a motorcycle from him.

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Source of illegal firearms used in other incidents in Lucknow

The recovery comes amid questions over the source of illegal firearms used in two other deadly incidents in Lucknow: the August 20 shooting involving bank field officer Manas Bajpayee and the October 26 Saadatganj triple murder involving Rishabh Shukla.

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{{^usCountry}} In Bajpayee’s case, police recovered three country-made .32-bore pistols, while an illegal pistol, six live cartridges, six spent casings and two magazines were recovered in the Rishabh Shukla case. Police have not publicly established the source of the firearms in either case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Bajpayee’s case, police recovered three country-made .32-bore pistols, while an illegal pistol, six live cartridges, six spent casings and two magazines were recovered in the Rishabh Shukla case. Police have not publicly established the source of the firearms in either case. {{/usCountry}}

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Ujefa was wanted for the murder of Rehan Ghazi, who was allegedly stabbed by a group of men on Ramnagar-Campbell Road in Balaganj between 8.30 pm and 9 pm on October 31. An FIR was registered at Saadatganj police station under sections 191(2), 352 and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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Ujefa allegedly opened fire

Police said teams from Dubagga and Saadatganj police stations, along with the surveillance unit, were checking suspicious persons and vehicles when Ujefa allegedly tried to flee and opened fire.

A resident of Gulab Ki Bagiya in Saadatganj, Ujefa has five cases against him, including the current murder case and cases at Thakurganj, Alambagh and Hasanganj police stations. A separate case under section 109(1) of the BNS and the Arms Act has been registered over the alleged firing at police.