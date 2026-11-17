On March 11, the Union finance ministry’s revenue department notified 2-Bromo-4-Methylpropiophenone as the eighth chemical on the controlled substance list. The move came after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) wrote to the home and finance ministries, alerting them that this chemical compound was being used in clandestine labs to prepare the drug mephedrone (Meow Meow and drone).

On November 15, the NCB and the Gujarat Police busted a mephedrone laboratory in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

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The March 11 notification and control over its supply and sale were supposed to check clandestine labs manufacturing the drug. But in recent months, the NCB has busted labs preparing mephedrone using the commonly available hydrobromic acid instead of the controlled compound.

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On November 15, the NCB and the Gujarat Police busted a mephedrone laboratory in Ahmedabad’s Sarkhej. In a statement a day later, the NCB said it recovered hydrobromic acid from the clandestine laboratory. It added that the seizure pointed to an alternative method being adopted to circumvent restrictions on key precursor chemicals.

“The laboratory was concealed in a basement of a residential building. Its entrance was located from inside the house, where access was concealed by what appeared to be a wardrobe and a removable section of tiled flooring.”

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{{^usCountry}} The NCB said 25 chemicals weighing 130.613 kg, including methylamine, bromine and hydrobromic acid, were recovered. “Heating mantles, digital magnetic stirrers, temperature-measuring instruments, pipettes, round-bottom flasks, dropping funnels, separating funnels and beakers used in the manufacturing of mephedrone were also seized.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NCB said 25 chemicals weighing 130.613 kg, including methylamine, bromine and hydrobromic acid, were recovered. “Heating mantles, digital magnetic stirrers, temperature-measuring instruments, pipettes, round-bottom flasks, dropping funnels, separating funnels and beakers used in the manufacturing of mephedrone were also seized.” {{/usCountry}}

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The NCB said it recovered suspected mephedrone in powder and liquid form. It added that an alternative method using hydrobromic acid, bypassing the use of a controlled chemical compound, was adopted.

The NCB cited the March 11 notification and said 2-bromo-4 methylpropiophenone was declared a controlled substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act to restrict access to a key precursor in the manufacture of mephedrone on its recommendation. It added that the Ahmedabad case indicates that traffickers are attempting to circumvent this control by adopting an alternative manufacturing method.

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The NCB called for continuous intelligence development, close monitoring of precursor supply chains and rapid information sharing among enforcement agencies, regulators and industry.

An NCB officer, who asked not to be named, said a cook (accused of preparing the drug) in Rajasthan told them that they needed hydrobromic acid only to start a specific reaction while preparing the drug. “The acid should have a bromo compound. The end product is the same. We have noticed this in several cases.”

In the Ahmedabad case, Mudasar Ahmed Khan, the accused, told investigators that he learnt the process of manufacturing mephedrone through the internet and was attempting to produce good-quality drugs after procuring chemicals and laboratory equipment from Mandsaur and Ahmedabad, and online.

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“Investigators also found that Khan ran a café suspected to have been used as a delivery point for mephedrone. Four criminal cases relating to rioting, criminal intimidation, mischief by fire and attempted murder had previously been registered against him,” the NCB said.

The agency said that repeated recoveries of bulk chemicals from clandestine laboratories underline the critical role of chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturers, importers, distributors and traders in preventing diversion.

“NCB urges all such entities to implement its Voluntary Code of Conduct for Preventing Diversion of Precursor Chemicals. They should conduct effective KYC, verify the purchaser’s business and declared end use, maintain complete and auditable transaction records, scrutinise unusual orders and promptly report suspicious enquiries or transactions to NCB.”

The NCB emphasised that enhanced due diligence is especially necessary where chemicals are sought in unusual quantities, deliveries are requested at residential or unverifiable premises, the buyer avoids disclosing the end use, or orders involve multiple chemicals capable of being combined for illicit synthesis. “Vigilance must cover notified controlled substances as well as non-scheduled precursor and pre-precursor chemicals that may be diverted for manufacturing synthetic drugs,” the NCB said.

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Drug cartels running clandestine labs have become a new challenge in the government’s fight against drugs. The NCB’s 2025 annual report released this year said labs vary in scale and sophistication and called mephedrone the most common drug.

In 2025, drug enforcement agencies busted 30 such labs across the country. Last month, two labs were busted in Greater Noida.

Last year, NCB chief Anurag Garg wrote to state police forces about the need to identify such clandestine laboratories mushrooming across the country. He listed red flags, including buildings with covered or blacked-out windows and CCTV around the perimeter; strong odours of chemicals like ammonia, solvents, vinegar, or cat urine, that police should look out for to identify such labs.

The other red flags included unusual ventilation equipment or external ducting; unusually high electricity usage in a premises; presence of large quantities of household or industrial chemicals.

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Garg listed discarded lab equipment, gloves, plastic containers or tubing found in garbage; complaints from locals about burning eyes, headaches or strange smells; frequent deliveries of unlabelled boxes of containers, among other red flags.