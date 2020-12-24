IMA Manipur warns against large gatherings after night curfew relaxed for Christmas, New Year

india

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 15:39 IST

Close on the heels of Manipur government’s move to relax night curfew for a couple of hours to allow Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Manipur chapter, has said that a surge in Covid-19 cases cannot be ruled out following the festive season.

Urging against large gatherings at all cost apart from avoidance of crowded places, IMA Manipur president Dr Shyamkumar Laishram and state secretary Dr Ng Arunkumar Singh, said, “Individuals over 60 yrs in age and with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 should stay at home. Social distancing protocol should be followed strictly.” The officials also advised frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitizer.

Regional IMA branch also broadcast a Facebook live program in collaboration with SHIJA Foundation on “Emerging Trend of COVID-19 and Precautions for Christmas and New Year”.

On Tuesday, the state authorities relaxed the night curfew, imposed since November 27, for a few hours on the twin occasions of Christmas and New Year. The night curfew shall be imposed from 10pm to 4am on all days except the intervening nights of 23rd and 24th December, 24th and 25th December and 31st December and 1st January, when curfew hours would begin from 12 midnight and last till 4am, the government order said.

As on Wednesday, the total number of recovered Covid-19 cases in Manipur reached 26,030 with 102 new recoveries, officials said. Manipur’s Covid-19 recovery rate has risen to 93.54%.

The cumulative number of positive cases in the state stands at 27,827, including 1,459 active cases, they added. The cumulative number of Covid-19 deaths stands at 338.