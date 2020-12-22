133 new recoveries in Manipur, no fresh deaths recorded

cities

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 09:49 IST

With 133 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recovered Covid-19 cases in Manipur reached 25,779, officials said, increasing its recovery rate to 93.11 %.

Of the 25,779 recovered cases, 22,626 are from the general population while the remaining 3,153 are Central security personnel.

Most new recovered patients are from 10 Covid Care facilities and 54 from home isolation facilities, Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, additional director and spokesperson of the state health department, said in a press release on Monday night.

The northeastern state reported no death due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, officials said. The cumulative number of deaths continues to stand at 337.

Only about 38 persons tested positive for Covid-19 at nine testing facilities in the past 24 hours.

The new cases from the general population are from Imphal West (14),Imphal East (9),Thoubal (4),Bishnupur (5), Churachandpur (3)and Kakching (1), it added.

The cumulative number of positive cases is 27,684 while the numbers of active cases is 1,568, the statement added.

As of Monday, 511,874 people had been screened at various entry points into the state, while 466,931 individuals were tested for the disease, said officials.

The state health department has also urged the public to self-isolate and contact the Covid control room or the chief medical officer for testing on coming in contact with a Covid-19 positive person.