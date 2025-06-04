IMD forecasts thunderstorms in South Bengal, severe storms in eastern Uttar Pradesh

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall in south Bengal districts and heavy rain in the sub-Himalayan districts till Friday morning. A view of the pre-monsoon black cloudy weather on the Gurugram-Sohna road near Sector 66, in Gurugram, India, on June 2, 2025. (HT File)

Severe thunderstorms accompanied by hail are expected to continue over eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Hardoi, Raebareli, Unnao, and Ayodhya, for the next two to three hours, the IMD said.

Sharp showers lashed the metropolis and nearby Salt Lake on Tuesday night, causing a steep fall in minimum temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Heavy rain is expected to continue until Thursday morning in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar, the IMD added.

Salt Lake recorded the highest rainfall in south Bengal at 81.3 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, the department said.

Kolkata’s Alipore station received 38 mm of rain, while Dum Dum logged 57 mm during the same period.

In north Bengal, Cooch Behar recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 139 mm, followed by neighbouring Alipurduar with 110.2 mm.

Delhi under ‘yellow alert’ for severe weather

Meanwhile, in Delhi, a yellow alert has been issued as an early warning signal indicating that severe weather conditions are expected and may affect day-to-day activities.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds ranging between 40 to 50 kilometres per hour. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 71 per cent.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The air quality in the city was recorded in the moderate category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 181 at 9 am.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

With PTI inputs