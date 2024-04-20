IMD weather report: ‘Severe heatwave’ alert for West Bengal. Top updates

As the intensity of the heat increases in many parts of India, Odisha reported its first death due to sunstroke on Friday. Laxmikanta Sahu, 62, of Maheshpur in Balasore district, succumbed to sunstroke on April 15, news agency PTI reported, citing an official from the Special Relief Commissioner's office. Heatwave updates: Boudh town in western Odisha registered the state's highest temperature at 44.3 degrees Celsius on Friday. (Santosh Kumar/HT photo) (File)

Boudh town in western Odisha registered the state's highest temperature at 44.3°C, with the northern town of Baripada following closely at 44.2°C. According to Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra, 71 people have been hospitalised across the state due to heatwave-related illnesses. Among them, 35 cases were reported from Sundargarh, while Mayurbhanj and Angul each recorded seven cases.

Heatwave updates

- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts “severe heatwave” conditions in isolated pockets of Odisha on Friday and in Gangetic West Bengal until April 22.

- According to IMD, the national capital witnessed a maximum temperature of 39.4°C on Friday, marking a three-notch increase from the seasonal average. This marks the highest recorded maximum temperature in Delhi so far this summer.

- IMD also predicted heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of 20 districts in Telangana on Saturday. Following the issuance of a “yellow heat wave alert,” the Telangana health department issued an advisory urging the public to refrain from outdoor activities, particularly between 12 noon and 3 pm.

- The Telangana Director of Public Health and Family Welfare issued an advisory for protection against heat waves amid intense heat wave alerts in the state. The advisory emphasises staying hydrated, seeking shelter indoors, and remaining vigilant.

Temperature over 40°C in these states

- On Friday, maximum temperatures soared between 42-44°C across numerous areas in Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Rayalaseema, as well as some parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, north Madhya Pradesh, and Gangetic West Bengal.

- Temperatures ranged from 40-42°C in certain areas of East Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal and in isolated pockets of Bihar and West Madhya Pradesh.

- Heatwave conditions are expected in isolated pockets of Odisha on Saturday and Sunday, and in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal until April 24.

- Hot and humid weather is anticipated in Telangana on Saturday and Sunday, in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema until April 22, and in Kerala, Mahe, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim until April 24.

IMD predicts rain in these states

- The weather department predicts widespread light to moderate rainfall from Saturday until April 24 in the northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

- Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to witness scattered light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) on Friday.

- Light rainfall is also likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada from Friday till April 22, while Konkan and Goa will witness the same on Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall is also likely in Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh from Saturday till April 22 and in Madhya Pradesh on April 21 and 22.

- Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal: Isolated rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is expected from Saturday till April 23.