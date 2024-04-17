Mumbai: Heatwave continues, highest temp recorded in April after a decade

As the scorching temperatures continue, the heat wave warning has been extended over the city for Wednesday, although a slight improvement may be witnessed. So far in this summer season, Tuesday was the hottest day as well as the highest maximum temperatures the city has seen in April in the last decade at 39.7 degrees Celsius, a whopping 6.3 degrees above normal. Humidity was 64%. he mercury has gone up a lot in Maharashtra in thane people are seen protecting themselves from the heat. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

Colaba saw a high of 35.2 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees above normal, with humidity at 70%.

The discomfort was also visible in the minimum temperature recorded at both stations, at 27.5 degrees Celsius at Santacruz and 27.8 degrees Celsius at Colaba. On Monday, the minimum was 25.6 degrees Celsius (at Santacruz).

“The heatwave stays, but the temperatures won’t get worse than they were on Tuesday,” said Sushma Nair, scientist at IMD Mumbai. The maximum forecast for Wednesday is 37 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 25 degrees Celsius. “After that, temperatures will reduce a bit.”

Nair attributed the heat wave to easterly winds over many parts of the state, which delayed the setting of the sea breeze and caused higher temperatures. “There is also anticyclonic circulation at the mid-levels, which on Tuesday, was right over Mumbai. This will distort, causing the discomfort levels to reduce on Wednesday, while the easterly winds will stay.”

Dr Daksha Shah, executive health officer, BMC, emphasised the importance of staying hydrated and wearing appropriate clothing to prevent heat-related illnesses.

“In our guidelines, we have advised citizens to wear light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes, along with using protective eyewear, umbrellas, or hats when going out in the sun. The advisory also warns against the consumption of alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated soft drinks, as they can dehydrate the body,” she said.

Dr Shah recommended avoiding leaving children or pets inside parked vehicles and seeking immediate medical attention if feeling weak or ill. She suggested consuming oral rehydration solutions (ORS), lassi, rice water, lemon water, buttermilk, or coconut water regularly to stay hydrated.

Heat stroke, a serious heat-related condition, can occur due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures. Symptoms include fatigue, dry skin, loss of appetite, dizziness, and blurred vision.

Dr Rahul Tambe, senior consultant, Internal Medicine, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, said vulnerable populations, including the elderly, young children, pregnant women, and those with pre-existing health conditions should take adequate precautions and be more careful of the adverse effects of heatwave.

“Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, avoid direct sun exposure, and stay indoors during peak heat hours. Use sunscreen to protect your skin from harmful UV rays,” he said.