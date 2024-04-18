IMD issues yellow alert for drizzle, gusty winds in Delhi

The day temperature crossed 40°C in several parts of the Capital for the first time this season Thursday, but an approaching western disturbance will bring some relief from the hot weather from Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department. Delhi on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 20.9°C, which was a degree below normal. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The Met department issued a yellow alert for rain and strong winds on Friday, when the effects of a western disturbance will be felt, leading to, possibly, very light rain.

On Thursday, while the maximum at Delhi’s base station Safdarjung settled at 39.2°C, six other stations recorded highs of more than 40°C: Pitampura (40.1°C), Pusa (40.2°C), Ridge and Lodhi Road (both at 40.4°C), Najafgarh (40°C) and Akshardham, which was the hottest at 41.3°C,

“A western disturbance will begin to impact Delhi NCR, and gusty winds are expected in the early hours and through the day on Friday. There are chances of very light rain across the city too, which will provide a marginal cooling effect,” said an IMD official, adding that no rain is expected on Saturday and Sunday but the weekend may still be windy.

IMD predicted overcast skies with the maximum likely to hover between 36°C and 37°C.

The Capital recorded a sharp dip in the mercury last weekend as well when an active western disturbance brought rain on both Saturday and Sunday. Delhi’s maximum temperature, which was 39.3°C on Saturday, dipped to 32.2°C by Sunday.

The highest maximum temperature recorded so far this year has been 39.4°C on April 12.

Since the Safdarjung station has not crossed that threshold yet, the Capital has not yet officially recorded a 40°C day. Last year, the maximum had crossed 40°C on April 15 and the year before that, in 2022, that mark was passed on April 7.

Delhi’s minimum was recorded at 20.9°C, which was a degree below normal. It was 20.8°C a day earlier. Forecasts till Sunday show the minimum will oscillate between 20-23°C.