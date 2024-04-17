 IMD weather updates: Heatwave alerts, rain predictions for these states | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
IMD weather updates: Heatwave alerts, rain predictions for these states

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2024 12:18 PM IST

The IMD issued a heatwave warning and a rainfall alert for multiple states for April 17. Check the detailed weather forecast here.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for multiple states till April 20 warning the people of soaring high temperatures this entire week. While some states will battle heatwave conditions, the weather department issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for multiple northern states.

IMD issues heatwave warning in multiple states(Rahul Raut/HT file photo)
IMD issues heatwave warning in multiple states(Rahul Raut/HT file photo)

In its latest forecast, IMD said that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over parts of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan, Saurashtra and Kutch, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Telangana over the next five days.

IMD further advised people to avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light colour, loose, cotton clothes, cover head, and use a cloth, hat or umbrella. Heatwave conditions occur if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for plains and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more for Hilly regions.

The weather department further said that conditions are expected in isolated pockets of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal during April 16-20; north Konkan, Saurashtra and Kutch during Tuesday-Wednesday; coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Wednesday-Thursday and Telangana during Tuesday-Thursday.

A heatwave warning was also issued by the MeT for southern districts of West Bengal till April 20 with day temperatures rising above 40 degrees Celsius in the region. The weather agency said that heatwave conditions will prevail in South and North 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Purulia, Jhargram, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Bankura districts, till the end of this week.

IMD rainfall predictions

While heatwave conditions are set to prevail in certain southern and eastern states this week, northern states are getting respite from the soaring temperatures with a fresh spell of rain.

The IMD predicted isolated to scattered rains accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over multiple states like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan from 18-20 April. It is predicted that Delhi and other NCR cities will witness cloudy skies and cool winds on April 17.

Meanwhile, RWFC Delhi predicted partly cloudy sky and strong surface winds for the national capital on April 18 i.e. Thursday, with a possibility of very light rain with thunderstorm and gusty winds on April 19.

(With inputs from PTI)

